COMMENTARY: Urban Meyer should be fired by Jaguars for being an incompetent embarrassment

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cut your losses, Shad Khan.
Fire Urban Meyer.
That is my advice for Khan, the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
As a billionaire businessman, Khan should treat the hiring of Meyer as he would treat investing in a bad stock. Perhaps Khan thought he was buying the next Google, but it’s already clear he’s ended up with the next ChaCha.
Cut your losses, Mr. Khan.
Dump the stock.
Admit you made a mistake, fire Urban Meyer and move on.
Meyer has lost all credibility with team management, his players, his coaches, Jaguars fans and perhaps even his own family. Over the weekend, Meyer, shamefully and foolishly, was caught on a viral video fondling an unidentified blonde woman with whom he had become way too intimate at a bar/restaurant he owns in Columbus, Ohio.
How bad was it? Let’s just say, if it had happened on the football field, Meyer would have been flagged for illegal use of the hands.
Meyer originally apologized Monday for becoming a “distraction” to his team, but he has become so much more than a distraction. He has become a total embarrassment to an organization — and it’s certainly not the first time (See Ohio State, Zach Smith). For years, ever since his days as a national championship-winning coach the University of Florida, I have been writing and saying that Meyer is the most disingenuous coach I’ve ever covered, and once again he has proven my point.
You see, Meyer’s apology on Monday came after an initial video from the bar showed the woman dancing suggestively right next to Meyer’s lap as he sat on a bar stool. Because of the angle of the video, you could not see what Meyer was doing with his right hand, and Meyer’s awkward public apology and explanation made it seem like he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.
“There was a big group (in the bar) next (to) our restaurant and they wanted me to come over and take pictures, and I did,” Meyer explained Monday. “They were trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around, and I should have left.
“I apologized to the team and staff for being a distraction. Just stupid, and so I explained everything that happened and owned it. Just stupid. Should not have myself in that kind of position.”
Apparently, when Meyer apologized to the team and to Khan, he didn’t tell them the entire story. How do we know this? Because right after his public apology on Monday, another video surfaced showing Meyer crudely putting his right hand on the blonde woman’s rear end and grabbing her inner thigh.
Not surprisingly, Khan then put out a statement Tuesday morning in which he said, “I have addressed this matter with Urban. Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban’s remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect.”