COMMENTARY: Urban Meyer should be fired by Jaguars for being an incompetent embarrassment

You see, Meyer’s apology on Monday came after an initial video from the bar showed the woman dancing suggestively right next to Meyer’s lap as he sat on a bar stool. Because of the angle of the video, you could not see what Meyer was doing with his right hand, and Meyer’s awkward public apology and explanation made it seem like he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“There was a big group (in the bar) next (to) our restaurant and they wanted me to come over and take pictures, and I did,” Meyer explained Monday. “They were trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around, and I should have left.

“I apologized to the team and staff for being a distraction. Just stupid, and so I explained everything that happened and owned it. Just stupid. Should not have myself in that kind of position.”

Apparently, when Meyer apologized to the team and to Khan, he didn’t tell them the entire story. How do we know this? Because right after his public apology on Monday, another video surfaced showing Meyer crudely putting his right hand on the blonde woman’s rear end and grabbing her inner thigh.