Commissioner tells schools DHHS has invited NCHSAA to discuss spectator limitations

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — N.C. High School Athletic Association Commissioner Que Tucker sent a letter to member schools on Tuesday addressing recent concerns over the limits placed on spectators at outdoor events.

In accordance with Governor Roy Cooper's executive order, the NCHSAA is limiting spectators to 100 people at all outdoor events due to COVID-19 concerns. Over the last week, parents have organized a petition to challenge the restrictions, which now has over 35,000 signatures.

"It has been suggested that the NCHSAA isn't doing its part of 'put pressure' on Gov. Cooper and NC Secretary of the Department of Health & Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen. That is unlikely to happen, as it has never been the philosophy of the NCHSAA to pressure people with more authority and more expertise in some issues," Tucker wrote.

Tucker said the NCHSAA would "absolutely" want more fans in the stands at high school sporting events, but added, "to be clear, we want that when it is safe and conducive to do so."

In the email, Tucker said the NCHSAA has been in discussions with DHHS to provide feedback and suggestions about guidelines for amateur and youth sports. Tucker said the NCHSAA was part of discussions about indoor spectator limitations prior to the basketball and volleyball seasons.