Commissioner tells schools DHHS has invited NCHSAA to discuss spectator limitations

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — N.C. High School Athletic Association Commissioner Que Tucker sent a letter to member schools on Tuesday addressing recent concerns over the limits placed on spectators at outdoor events.
In accordance with Governor Roy Cooper's executive order, the NCHSAA is limiting spectators to 100 people at all outdoor events due to COVID-19 concerns. Over the last week, parents have organized a petition to challenge the restrictions, which now has over 35,000 signatures.
"It has been suggested that the NCHSAA isn't doing its part of 'put pressure' on Gov. Cooper and NC Secretary of the Department of Health & Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen. That is unlikely to happen, as it has never been the philosophy of the NCHSAA to pressure people with more authority and more expertise in some issues," Tucker wrote.
Tucker said the NCHSAA would "absolutely" want more fans in the stands at high school sporting events, but added, "to be clear, we want that when it is safe and conducive to do so."
In the email, Tucker said the NCHSAA has been in discussions with DHHS to provide feedback and suggestions about guidelines for amateur and youth sports. Tucker said the NCHSAA was part of discussions about indoor spectator limitations prior to the basketball and volleyball seasons.
"Likewise, we have been invited to do so for outdoor venues as we approach the February end of this current executive order," Tucker wrote. "Just maybe the numbers will change."
The current executive order, which includes limitations on outdoor sporting events, is set to expire on Feb. 28.
Tucker also addressed criticism she says the NCHSAA has received about its leadership.
"Remember that it is easier to judge when looking in from the outside and in the absence of all the facts and information from a statewide perspective," she said.
Tucker cited the NCHSAA's mission statement, which is to "provide governance and leadership for interscholastic athletic programs in North Carolina that support and enrich the educational experience of students."
"As long as the 421 member schools understand the association's role and respect the fact that we are working for them by following our Articles of Incorporation and the Bylaws, the NCHSAA will remain relevant in not only the fight against COVID-19 but future challenges as well," Tucker said.
Next week marks the first week of the football regular season, with most schools playing their first games on Friday, Feb. 26. Lacrosse and boys soccer seasons have already begun and those sports are also impacted by the executive order.