Cooper's new guidelines won't affect area high schools

The state's two main governing bodies for high school athletics told their schools that they won't be impacted by Gov. Roy Cooper's decision late Tuesday to reduce the size of indoor gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19.
According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 3,119 new cases as of 11:45 a.m. Wednesday and the cumulative total was 300,561. In response to those rising coronavirus cases, Cooper announced that the number of people allowed at indoor gatherings would be cut from 25 to 10.
The NCHSAA, which includes public schools as well as some parochial and charter schools, reached out to state officials for clarification and was told the reduction in the limits for gatherings would not affect its members' workouts, practices or contests at this time. The NCHSAA told its schools in an email Wednesday that the spectator allowances will remain:
• 25 for volleyball, with no change in the number of athletes, coaches, workers or support staff.
• 100 for outdoor venues, with no change in numbers for athletes, coaches, workers or support staff.
For workouts and practices at NCHSAA schools, the limits remain 100 people for outdoor venues and 25 for indoor venues, but those numbers include staff and participants. Official practices are under way for cross country and volleyball, which can begin holding contests Monday. Offseason workouts in other sports have been permitted since mid-June, but Guilford County Schools did not allow any workouts until Sept. 28 for cross country and volleyball and is gradually phasing in other sports.
The continuing spread of COVID-19 could impact that schedule, NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker wrote in her email.
"We have had several reports of teams being quarantined, which will impact their first contests next week," Tucker wrote. "A state mask requirement in volleyball could be forthcoming. In the meantime, remember, that during the regular season, if a school/LEA requires its student-athletes to wear masks during competition, the visiting team should be notified in advance as it will be expected to comply."
The N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association, which includes most of the state's private schools, initially told its schools that the limit on spectators at its events would be reduced from 25 to 10 in response to Cooper's announcement. But at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, the NCISAA informed its member schools in an email that the governor's change in limits on indoor gatherings "DOES NOT apply to our schools. The State Office has just received written confirmation that we can stay at 25" spectators from the host school.
The NCISAA has completed competition in all of its fall sports except football and is allowing winter sports to begin competition this week.
