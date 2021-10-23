Cougars bounce back with win over Northeast Guilford

Later in the opening frame, Bison junior Michael Smith intercepted a RCHS pitch attempt and advanced the ball 35 yards down to the Cougar 11 yard line. Four plays later, sophomore quarterback Aaron Wall scored from 4 yards out to tie the game at 6-6 with 2:25 to go in the first quarter.

After several possession exchanges in the second period, a fumble recovery by Rockingham senior Gabriel Burden set the Cougars up just across the 50 yard line with 3:33 to go in the half.

Senior running back Josh Campbell did the rest, scoring a 4 yard TD then he punched it in for the 2-point conversion to give RCHS the 14-6 advantage with less than two minutes to go in the second quarter.

But High Point Central wasn’t done as a big kickoff return set the Bison up near midfield. Then, a lengthy run by Wall set up a 2 yard plunge by sophomore Zion McKoy for the score who also added the 2-point conversion to tie the score at 14-14 right before the half.

That momentum would continue to swing in the Bison's favor after the break beginning with an interception by sophomore defensive lineman Davon Clark off a tip at the Cougars 48 yard line.