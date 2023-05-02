SUMMERFIELD - The Rockingham County golf team won both the Mid-State 3A regular season and conference tournament championships Monday at Greensboro National.
Roman Jamison wins player of the year for the Mid-State 3A Conference. In addition, Seth Cayton won the Mid-State 3A Conference Tournament medalist.
“I am really proud of the boys for being able to wrap up the regular season and conference tournament championship Monday at Greensboro National. Roman Jamison was able to win Player of the Year honors for the regular season and Seth Cayton was able to capture the conference tournament individual championship. Senior Ryder Wilmouth has had a great season also finishing third in both the regular season and conference tournament individual standings. Colby Gunter, Isaiah Valdez and Dylan Tate also have shown improvement from day one due to dedication and hard work. With some good bounces hopefully we can qualify for the state as a team,” Rockingham head coach Mike Williams said.
Greensboro National is ranked as the No. 4 fun places to play in the Triad by the by the North Carolina Golf Panel and the No. 11 Top Courses in North Carolina ranked by Golf Advisor.
UP NEXT: The 2023 NCHSAA Regionals will be played on May 8-9 at Sapona Country Club in Lexington. States will follow on May 15-16.