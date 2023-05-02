“I am really proud of the boys for being able to wrap up the regular season and conference tournament championship Monday at Greensboro National. Roman Jamison was able to win Player of the Year honors for the regular season and Seth Cayton was able to capture the conference tournament individual championship. Senior Ryder Wilmouth has had a great season also finishing third in both the regular season and conference tournament individual standings. Colby Gunter, Isaiah Valdez and Dylan Tate also have shown improvement from day one due to dedication and hard work. With some good bounces hopefully we can qualify for the state as a team,” Rockingham head coach Mike Williams said.