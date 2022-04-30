 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cougars golf team brings home regular season and conference tournament championships

rockingham-boys-golf-team-photo

The Rockingham County boy’s golf team won both the Mid-State 3A Conference regular season and tournament championships. Shown from left are Rockingham head coach Mike Williams, Luke Crouse, Zack Guill, Colby Gunter, Isaiah Valdez, Ryder Wilmouth and Steve Crouse.

 ROCKINGHAM ATHLETICS

WENTWORTH - The Rockingham County boy’s golf team closed out the last two weeks in impressive fashion after bringing home both the Mid-State 3A Conference regular season and tournament championships.

Rockingham won by 31 strokes over second play High Point Central, who, like Rockingham, also qualified for the 3A NCHSAA regionals as a team.

Six Cougars golfers also qualified for the individual regional post season play including Luke Crouse (301), Blaine Clayton (329), Ryder Wilmouth (333), Zack Guill (345), Colby Gunter (351) and Isaiah Valdez (400).

“The boys really worked hard in the off season and it paid off because we were able to capture our first conference championship since 2016. Luke had a great year and was able to finish second in the conference individually. I look forward to watching him compete the rest of the season and next year at Guilford College. Blaine, Ryder, Zack, Colby, and Isaiah have really worked hard this year too and continue to set personal bests at just the right time,” Cougars head golf coach Mike Williams said.

Rockingham will compete in the Midwest regional Monday at Salisbury Country Club. This year’s regional field is particularly strong with programs like Lake Norman Charter, Northwest Cabarrus, Central Davidson, Oak Grove, West Rowan and High Point Central in addition to the Cougars golf team.

“Hopefully with some good bounces we can qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2016. No matter what happens I am really proud of the boys for working hard this year and winning the conference championship. We will miss Luke, Blaine, and Zack next year. I definitely appreciate their contribution to Cougar golf and making us contenders once again,” Williams said.

Golf Notes

Final Mid-State 3A Conference Team Standings

1. Rockingham – 1469 (Conference Champions)

2. High Point Central – 1500 (Team Regional Qualifier)

3. Atkins - 2228

4. Dudley - 2233

5. Smith – 2269

6. Eastern G. – 2523

Individual All-Conference Selections

1. High Point Central, Davis DeLille 291 (Conference Player of the Year)

2. Rockingham, Luke Crouse 301

3. Rockingham, Blaine Clayton 329

4. High Point Central, Ian White 332

5. Rockingham, Ryder Wilmouth 333

6. Rockingham, Zack Guill 345

7. High Point Central, Hunter Busick 347

8. Rockingham, Colby Gunter 351

9. Smith, Sirr Hill 352

10. High Point Central, Riley Johnson 355

11. High Point Central, Adam Peacock 358

12. Rockingham, Isaiah Valdez 400

