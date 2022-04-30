Cougars golf team brings home regular season and conference tournament championships

WENTWORTH - The Rockingham County boy’s golf team closed out the last two weeks in impressive fashion after bringing home both the Mid-State 3A Conference regular season and tournament championships.

Rockingham won by 31 strokes over second play High Point Central, who, like Rockingham, also qualified for the 3A NCHSAA regionals as a team.

Six Cougars golfers also qualified for the individual regional post season play including Luke Crouse (301), Blaine Clayton (329), Ryder Wilmouth (333), Zack Guill (345), Colby Gunter (351) and Isaiah Valdez (400).

“The boys really worked hard in the off season and it paid off because we were able to capture our first conference championship since 2016. Luke had a great year and was able to finish second in the conference individually. I look forward to watching him compete the rest of the season and next year at Guilford College. Blaine, Ryder, Zack, Colby, and Isaiah have really worked hard this year too and continue to set personal bests at just the right time,” Cougars head golf coach Mike Williams said.

Rockingham will compete in the Midwest regional Monday at Salisbury Country Club. This year’s regional field is particularly strong with programs like Lake Norman Charter, Northwest Cabarrus, Central Davidson, Oak Grove, West Rowan and High Point Central in addition to the Cougars golf team.

“Hopefully with some good bounces we can qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2016. No matter what happens I am really proud of the boys for working hard this year and winning the conference championship. We will miss Luke, Blaine, and Zack next year. I definitely appreciate their contribution to Cougar golf and making us contenders once again,” Williams said.