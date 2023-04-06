The Rockingham boys golf team won the county golf tournament with an over score of 149 April 5 at Greensboro National Golf Club. In addition, Roman Jamison won the individual championship.

The Cougars finished 55 strokes lower than second place McMichael who closed out the day with a total team score of 204. The race was close for second as Reidsville finished with a 205 and Morehead was just one stroke behind at 206.

Jamison led the way with a score of 35. Seth Cayton and Ryder Wilmouth were right behind him with a 36 and Colby Gunter and Dylan Tate round out the day with scores of 42 and 49 respectively.

“I am really proud of the boys for winning the county tournament. They have all been working really hard in the hopes of qualifying for the state tournament again this year. With a few good bounces, I have full confidence we will make a good showing in the regionals and qualify for the state,” Rockingham head coach Mike Williams said.

McMichael’s Hunter Kallam led the Phoenix with a score of 46. Other scores included Dylan Lambert (49), Trevor Smith (54), Grayson Cardwell (55), Andrew Gunter (57) and Ethan Carter (61).

The top competitor for Reidsville was Preston Montgomery with a 46. Other scores included Matthew Guill (52), Landon Denny (49), Logan Paschal (58) and Scotty Adams (63).

Morehead was led by Jayson Bradshaw with a score of 41. Other finishes by the Panthers included Warren Flynt (57), Colby Garrett (55), Cole Pritchard (54), Riley Lusk (56) and Blane Coplin (56).

All four county teams still have a lot of golf to play before post season play begins. 2023 NCHSAA 2A and 3A Regionals are slated for May 8 or 9 and states will be May 15 and 16.

State championship sites have already been released. 1A will be held at Pinehurst No. 6. The 2A states are hosted by Longleaf. The 3A tourney is at Foxfire (Red) and the 4A will be held at Pinehurst No. 8.