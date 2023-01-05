Cougars overpower High Point Central in conference action

WENTWORTH - The Rockingham girl's basketball team started the New Year off on the right foot with a dominant 61-13 Mid-State 3A Conference win over High Point Central Wednesday night on Wall Court.

In a game that was never in question, the Cougars full-court defense led to multiple easy buckets in transition on the other end of the floor. For a while, it didn’t look like the Bison were going to be able to score as Rockingham jetted to a 22-0 lead.

Eventually, High Point Central did score as the Cougars closed out the first quarter with a 24-5 lead.

It was more of the same in the second period as Rockingham ended the half up 40-9.

Within the first few minutes of the third quarter, the Cougars bumped the lead up to 40 points which instituted the running clock as they closed out the period with a 58-9 advantage.

Rockingham head coach Jesse Wall cleared the bench and it was only a matter of the final ticks on the clock as they closed out their fifth win in a row.

Ava Grace Pruitt led Rockingham with 20 points, Lily Strittmatter added 12 and Macey Hardy chipped in 11 more to pace the Cougars offensively. Nine of the 11 players on the Rockingham roster scored at least 1 point on the night.

With the win, RCHS moved into second place in the Mid-State 3A Conference regular season race, just a half game behind first place Smith.

UP NEXT: Rockingham (3-1, 10-1) will be back in action with another league game at Dudley (2-2, 8-5) Friday night at 6:30 p.m., then has a quick turnaround with a home match-up with cross-town rival Reidsville Saturday afternoon in Wentworth at 4:30 p.m. The Cougars will host Northeast Guilford (2-2, 5-6) Jan. 10.

The Bison (0-4, 0-14) travel to take on league leader Smith (4-0, 9-2) Friday, then hosts Atkins (3-1, 7-4) Jan. 10.

BOX SCORE

R 24 16 18 3 61

H 5 4 0 4 13