Cougars pick up impressive league win on the road at Ben L. Smith

“They are definitely the two unquestioned leaders of our team. I think they are great football players, but they are better leaders and outstanding people. They do things the right way in the classroom, in the community and on the football field. When you do things the right way, good things come your way. Even the last couple of years when we didn’t have as many wins, they’ve shown the right way to do things. They go out there and work and get after it every day and have earned every player on this teams respect. We’ve had some success because they set the tone with summer workouts and have been an example with running and lifting weights and our whole group has bought in with what we are trying to accomplish,” said Baker.

Even though the Cougars are undefeated in league play and looking strong overall at 3-1, Baker says his guys aren’t looking ahead because there is plenty of work yet to be done.