Cougars pick up impressive league win on the road at Ben L. Smith

GREENSBORO – Rockingham’s winning ways continued as they put together a 33-0 Mid-State 3A Conference shutout victory over Ben L. Smith last Friday night.
The Cougars drew first blood with a 6-0 lead in the first quarter and then the offense really got into gear, scoring a pair of touchdowns for the 20-0 advantage at the end of the second quarter.
Rockingham’s methodical scoring continued in the second half with a TD in the third, and one more in the fourth, but the defense was just as much of a key component in the victory.
“Our defense played lights-out. Any time you have zero on the score board at the end of the game, you know your defense did a good job and I thought they played excellent tonight,” Cougars head coach Brad Baker said.
Rockingham’s defense allowed just 51 yards rushing, and although the Golden Eagles did have some success throwing the ball with 141 net yards, they never reached the end zone.
Cougars senior quarterback Luke Smith was a proficient 11 of 19 for 151 yards passing and had a pair of TD’s. He had four throws for more than 20 yards over the course of the night.
RCHS senior running back Josh Campbell added 63 of Rockingham’s 191 combined total rushing yards and Baker said the pair (Smith and Campbell) truly sets the tone for the entire team.
“They are definitely the two unquestioned leaders of our team. I think they are great football players, but they are better leaders and outstanding people. They do things the right way in the classroom, in the community and on the football field. When you do things the right way, good things come your way. Even the last couple of years when we didn’t have as many wins, they’ve shown the right way to do things. They go out there and work and get after it every day and have earned every player on this teams respect. We’ve had some success because they set the tone with summer workouts and have been an example with running and lifting weights and our whole group has bought in with what we are trying to accomplish,” said Baker.
Even though the Cougars are undefeated in league play and looking strong overall at 3-1, Baker says his guys aren’t looking ahead because there is plenty of work yet to be done.
“Really and truly, I say it all of the time, but I really mean it - we try to go 1-0 every day. We have some things we need to work on. You work to get better and always strive for perfection because there has never been a perfect game played. There are some things that we need to clean up as we get further along, but we are excited about going into the conference play. For the last few years we’ve been kind of down, but the kids have worked very hard in practice and they are very physical and it’s helping us on Friday nights.”