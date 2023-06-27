WENTWORTH – It’s been a rocky couple of years for the Rockingham County varsity basketball program after languishing through a frustrating period of instability after shuffling through four head coaches in four seasons. But the Cougars Athletics Department thinks they finally have the man to turn things around.

Former Reidsville Middle School head coach Eddie Anglero was selected as the new head varsity basketball coach Cougars Athletics Director Courtney Paschal confirmed this week.

Anglero brings with him a reputation for building winners and is well-respected by both the kids and coaching peers in the community.

Last year, he guided the Raiders to a conference tournament championship. In addition, he was an assistant for Rams head varsity coach Jason Ross for a 26-1 team that made it to the 2023 2A NCHSAA state championship game this past season, so he knows what winning is all about.

“I’m extremely happy and proud of coach Anglero. He is the type of guy that is going to go to Rockingham and establish the culture. As far as our basketball program, he has been instrumental in helping develop our program here at Reidsville. He tried to mirror what we did. He ran the same sets and established a similar culture over at the middle school which made the transition for the guys across the parking lot to be ready to play junior varsity and varsity basketball easier. I think he will do great there,” Ross said.

Paschal said of all of the candidates interviewed in recent months, Anglero stood out, and she feels confident he has the drive, experience and determination to take the Cougars to the next level.

“He’s worked with a great program at both the middle school and varsity levels and understands the rivalries in this community. He wants to be here for the long-haul and we believe he is going to be a great fit for our program,” said Paschal.

Anglero, a 2007 graduate of Reidsville High School, played basketball and ran track as a student-athlete. He got his coaching start at Reidsville Middle School as an assistant under the late Curtis Pass during the 2008-2009 season and also coached with him at the AAU level.

Anglero later served eight years in the U.S. Army, and after being honorably discharged, he went back to work as an assistant at RMS under Jarrod Neal in 2019. He was promoted the following year as the Raiders head coach.

Preceded by former Cougars head coaches Adrian Doss, Tanner Brooks and Josh Evans - Anglero inherits a program that finished with a combined win-loss record of 13-82 over the last four years, but he said he is confident Rockingham can turn things around.

“I’m very aware of the history. Over the last couple of years, they have had multiple coaches, but I told the staff when I was interviewing, I’m here for the long haul. I’m here to be dedicated to the players, to the team, to everybody and I’m ready to make a change now. I know it is going to be a little tough at first, but I’m built to last,” said Anglero.

As far as X’s and O’s he plans to spend the summer evaluating his players and determining the best strategy moving forward.

“I will adapt to my personnel, but I don’t think that I will bring the Reidsville run-and-gun. I think I will be flipping the script, doing a little bit of Princeton-style and mix that in. If we can keep the score down and run a solid set offense and defense, then I think we have a great chance at winning.”

Anglero said he is grateful to the people at Reidsville that helped shape him as a coach, but is excited for what the future holds.

“I’ve gained a wealth of knowledge from the guys at Reidsville, both in coaching and life. Without those guys, I would not be in this position, so me being here at Rockingham County, I’m standing on those guys’ shoulders. Without them it would not be possible,” Anglero said.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for me. I’m so glad to have the chance to coach the Rockingham varsity team. It means a lot to me coming from the middle school level. I love what we have accomplished at Reidsville, but I am ready to be a Cougar.”