Cougars select Evans as new boys head basketball coach

WENTWORTH – Rockingham County High School named Josh Evans as the new boys head basketball coach following the RCS's School Board approval earlier this week.

Evans takes over for former head coach Tanner Brooks, who left the Cougars program to accept the job as the head golf coach at Ferrum College, his alma mater, where he played from 2014 to 2018.

A 2002 Morehead High School graduate, Evans is a familiar face at Rockingham, having previous coaching experience at the school.

“He was the coach of our JV men’s basketball program and when he was here, he did a great job. He is great at building relationships with the kids and the community and very good at getting kids to give 110 percent every time they are on the floor. Josh left Rockingham for a while, but he didn’t stop coaching. He continued to grow and improve and build his knowledge as a coach, so those things factored into us going in that direction,” Rockingham County Athletics Director Courtney Paschal said.

Prior to accepting the RCHS job, Evans served as Captain of the Fire District 13 Department in Guilford County. In addition, he was an assistant girls basketball coach under Kim Furlough at Northern Guilford High School, a post he held since 2017 which he said helped him prepare for his current role with the Cougars.

“Kim is obviously one of my biggest mentors on the basketball court. We were neighbors for about seven years, so Kim is like a second mom to me. She was there the day my daughter was born, so we are very close on and off the basketball court. She’s taught me so much about the game of basketball, managing a program and building it the right way,” Evans said.

The new Rockingham head-man has no set coaching philosophy in terms of strategy heading into the 2022-2023 season, but he plans to make the most with what he has got and plans to rely on proven tenants of the game.

“I’m pretty open to my personnel because that is forever-changing in a high school setting. It’s different from college. In college, you recruit players that are going to fit best into your system. In high school, I feel like you’ve got to be a little bit more flexible by adapting to the players that you have. I played for coach (John) Harder at Morehead. I wasn’t the most talented player by any means, but I was just known to outwork everybody. I left it all on the court everyday at practice, every time I stepped on the court - and that’s what I ask from all of my players is to give me 100 percent. We are going to work extremely hard to work better and compete every night when we step on the court. That is what I am looking to bring in here and just establish with these kids that work ethic. We want to build a foundation of letting them know that we can compete and win some ball games moving forward,” Evans said.

After finishing 4-18 in the 2021-2022 season, winning hasn’t been historically easy for the Rockingham County boys basketball program, especially given the strength of the Mid-State 3A Conference in various alignments year-in and year-out. But Evans said he is looking forward to the challenge and excited for the opportunity to turn the tide.

“It’s a loaded conference and playing twice a year and you also face your in-county teams as well which are big rivals and very good in basketball teams. I think it just goes back to the fundamentals. We are going to start with the very basic fundamentals and work ethic and build from there. We are going to show these kids hopefully what hard work will do. It’s not going to happen overnight. We are aware of that, but we think with some hard work and time, we get them to where they are competing and teach them that they can win,” Evans said.

Fourlough, had high-praise for her former colleague.

“I think Josh is ready. He’s been such an integral part of our program the last couple of years. He’s really honed in as our defensive coach, but he knows the aspects of the whole game and knows what it takes to have a successful program from the beginning of the school year through the season, preseason, post season and summer season. We’ve done all that and he’s been involved with all of that, so he knows what it is going to take to build a successful program and he is really good at connecting with kids. I think with all of those things combined, he’s going to do a great job. We are super-excited for him,” she said.

Furlough knows the challenges ahead for her protégée, given the lack of wins in recent seasons for the Cougars, but she thinks Evans can turn the tide.

“I’ve told him, Rome wasn’t built in a day, so it is going to take some time to change the mindset of those kids in that program because winning is a mindset. When you haven’t won and you haven’t been expected to win, that is a hard mindset to change and it takes time. It’s not going to happen overnight. But I think with the proper people in place, preparation and hopefully the support, he will get from his athletics director and principal and so forth, it definitely can be done, but it is just going to take some time to change that whole mindset and not just the players, but everybody involved in that program have got to buy-in to that,” said Furlough .