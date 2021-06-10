 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County and regional players receive HSXtra.com All-Area spring football recognition
0 Comments

County and regional players receive HSXtra.com All-Area spring football recognition

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Several players from Reidsville, Rockingham, McMichael and Morehead received accolades for the HSXtra.com All-Area football team for the 2021 spring season. Players were nominated and selected by head coaches.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

KYLE PINNIX

QB, 6-feet-2, 185 pounds, senior, Reidsville

Dual-threat quarterback who passed for 1,775 yards and 25 touchdowns and rushed for 524 yards and seven TDs. ... Pinnix's 61-yard TD run in the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship game is already the stuff of legends in Reidsville, as Pinnix broke seven tackles on his way to the end zone. ... That run and three TD passes helped him earn MVP honors in the game as Reidsville won its third consecutive state championship and finished 10-0. ... Pinnix ended his career in 10th place on North Carolina's all-time list for touchdown passes, with 107. ... He will continue his football career at Wofford.

________________________________________

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

TRAVIS SHAW

DT, 6-feet-6, 335 pounds, junior, Grimsley

One of the defensive leaders for the unbeaten NCHSAA Class 4-A champions, Shaw often drew double-teams. ... Still finished with 84 tackles, including 28 for losses, in a 10-game season. ... Also had five sacks and 16 hurries and intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble. ... Metro 4-A Conference's defensive player of the year. ... Two-time all-conference. .... A consensus five-star recruit with scholarship offers from all of the nation's top football programs.

________________________________________

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

WR BREON PASS, 6-0, 175, senior, Reidsville

One of the top athletes in the state of North Carolina, Pass showed his versatility and big-play ability for a Rams team that went 10-0 and won its third straight NCHSAA Class 2-A championship. ... Named the Most Outstanding Offensive Player in the state championship game. ... For the abbreviated season, caught 35 passes for 758 yards and 10 touchdowns, ran nine times for 79 yards and had 45 tackles and three interceptions on defense. ... Also punted for a 38-yard average. ... Named to the North Carolina team for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. ... Three-time all-conference selection in football and two-time HSXtra.com All-Area Player of the Year for public schools in basketball. ... Rockingham County's all-time leading scorer in basketball, the sport he'll play next season at N.C. State.

OL COLBY SMITH, 6-7, 325, senior, Rockingham County

A prototypical college offensive tackle, Smith graded out at 83 percent or higher in every Cougars game as a senior. ... Also contributed as a defensive lineman, with four tackles for losses, three sacks and a pick-six. ... All-conference selection. ... Will continue his football career at Auburn.

OTHER ALL-AREA OFFENSIVE SELECTIONS

• QB ALONZA BARNETT, 6-0, 195, junior, Grimsley

• RB JALEN FAIRLEY, 5-8, 170, senior, Southeast Guilford

• RB HEZEKIA NEWBY, 5-11, 205, senior, Eastern Guilford

• WR ANTHONY DUNKINS, 6-0, 175, senior, Grimsley

• WR MEKHI WALL, 5-10, 165, junior, Dudley

• TE LAWSON ALBRIGHT, 6-5, 225, senior, Grimsley

• OL JALEN FERERE, 6-5, 325, senior, Southern Guilford

• OL JACOB PERRY, 6-6, 255, senior, Northwest Guilford

• OL ANTHONY RAY, 6-2, 275, senior, Southeast Guilford

• OL JAYSON ROYSTER, 6-3, 310, senior, Eastern Guilford

• ATH MILAN SUMMERS, 5-9, 205, senior, Dudley

DEFENSE

DL KI RANKIN, 6-0, 240, senior, Reidsville

One of the leaders for a Rams team that went 10-0 and won its third straight NCHSAA Class 2-A championship. ... Finished the season with 98 tackles, including 21 for losses, and nine sacks. ... Also stood out on the offensive line for Reidsville. ... Three-year starter and all-conference selection who also is an outstanding wrestler. ... Will play in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game before continuing his football career at Winston-Salem State.

DB KAHREE HAYES, 5-11, 160, senior, Reidsville

Steadying force on the back end for a Rams team that went 10-0 and won its third straight NCHSAA Class 2-A championship. ... Hayes finished with 78 tackles and two interceptions and was named the Most Outstanding Defensive Player in Reidsville's win over Burnsville Mountain Heritage in the state title game. ... All-conference selection.

DB JADEN ROBINSON, 6-0, 170, senior, Reidsville

A ballhawk who had six interceptions for the Rams as they rolled to their third straight NCHSAA Class 2-A championship. ... Robinson also had 39 tackles and broke up nine passes. ... Added 19 receptions for 290 yards and five touchdowns as a receiver. ... Two-time all-conference selection who will continue his football career at Fayetteville State.

OTHER ALL-AREA DEFENSIVE SELECTIONS

• DL ALEX McCALOP, 6-3, 255, junior, Southeast Guilford

• DL JHYHEEM PITTMAN, 6-3, 290, junior, Dudley

• DL TAMORYE THOMPSON, 5-11, 230, junior, Grimsley

• LB AMAAH ACHINA, 6-1, 190, senior, Northern Guilford

• LB SINCERE BURNETTE, 6-0, 205, senior, Grimsley

• LB XAVIER SIMMONS, 6-3, 225, junior, Northwest Guilford

• LB QUENTIN WILLIAMSON, 5-10, 220, senior, Grimsley

• DB STERLING BREWER, 6-0, 175, senior, Dudley

• DB CALEB CURTAIN, 6-1, 180, senior, Grimsley

• ATH JAHRIE LITTLE, 6-2, 195, senior, Dudley

SPECIAL TEAMS

K ANTHONY FRANSON, 5-10, 135, junior, Reidsville

Made 64 of 66 extra-point tries for the Rams as they went 10-0 and won their third consecutive NCHSAA Class 2-A championship. ... Went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts. ... Mid-State 2-A Conference's kicker of the year this season and a two-time all-conference selection.

OTHER ALL-AREA SPECIAL TEAMS SELECTIONS

• P MYLES GOWENS, 5-10, 165, senior, Grimsley

• PR/KR JORDAN McINNIS, 5-9, 185, junior, Northern Guilford

• LS CALEB TRAVIS, 6-3, 225, senior, Southern Guilford

________________________________________

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

RB STE’VIAN HARRISON, 5-10, 215, senior, Reidsville

Steady back for a Rams team that went 10-0 and won its third straight NCHSAA Class 2-A championship. ... After featuring on defense as a junior with Lionel Long leading the ground game, Harrison ran for 1,112 yards and 20 touchdowns. ... Two-time all-conference selection. ... Will continue his football career at St. Augustine's.

OL ISAIAH MOSQUEDA, 6-0, 300, senior, Reidsville

Mosqueda started at tackle for the Rams as they won the last three NCHSAA Class 2-A championships. ... Also played defensive line when needed. ... Two-time all-conference selection. ... Will play in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game.

OTHER SECOND TEAM OFFENSE SELECTIONS

• QB KAMELL SMITH, 6-4, 200, senior, Eastern Guilford

• RB JEIEL MELTON, 5-10, 215, junior, Grimsley

• WR DE’ANTHONY BUTCHEE, 6-0, 170, senior, Southwest Guilford

• WR TYSON RESPER, 5-9, 155, junior, Grimsley

• WR DARIUS CROSS, 6-2, 170, junior, Smith

• TE JOHNCARLOS MILLER, 6-4, 230, senior, Dudley

• OL ALEX CURRENT, 5-10, 285, senior, Eastern Guilford

• OL JAMIER FERERE, 6-0, 280, junior, Southern Guilford

• OL TREVON HUMPHREY, 6-4, 285, junior, Dudley

• OL JONATHAN NEAL, 6-1, 260, junior, Dudley

• ATH DA’MON COLEMAN, 5-10, 175, senior, Eastern Guilford

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE SELECTIONS

• DL SOLOMON HEIGHT, 6-2, 265, senior, Ragsdale

• DL PERRY SHARPE, 5-10, 195, senior, Eastern Guilford

• DL CONNOR LACHESKY, 6-3, 230, junior, Northern Guilford

• DL TRISTEN CARTER, 6-1, 215, junior, High Point Central

• LB CAMDEN ALLISON, 5-9, 185, senior, Grimsley

• LB JOHN BIESECKER, 5-10, 180, senior, Page

• LB CHASE COX, 6-1, 220, senior, High Point Christian

• LB BRAXTON VEIGA, 6-0, 185, sophomore, Eastern Guilford

• DB TAYLOR ALSTON, 5-7, 155, senior, Southern Guilford

• DB ISHMEL ATKINS, 6-3, 170, junior, Northern Guilford

• DB JORDAN FARMER, 6-1, 180, junior, Southeast Guilford

• DB AYDEN GAMBLE, 6-1, 170, senior, Dudley

• ATH K.J. MOREHEAD, 5-10, 175, junior, Page

SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS SELECTIONS

• K JOHNATHON MEDLIN, 6-0, 180, senior, High Point Christian

• P SLATER WARD, 6-1, 175, senior, Northern Guilford

• PR/KR JHMARE WHITE, 5-9, 175, senior, Southwest Guilford

________________________________________

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY HONORABLE MENTIONS

McMichael: DB Brady Elrod, sophomore.

Morehead: LB Tyler Horton, senior; WR Mark Pettie, senior; RB Jacob Svedek, senior.

Reidsville: LB-RB Javon Burton, senior; DL-OL Keyan Floyd, senior; WR Jalen Galloway, senior; OL Jacob Guill, senior; OL-DL Orion Johnson, senior; WR-DB Tamir Johnson, sophomore; WR-DB J.D. McCain, sophomore; WR Cam Peoples, senior; WR-LB Omarion Pettiford, senior; OL-DL Nashaun Price, sophomore; LB Vince Widerman, junior.

Rockingham County: WR-DB Dylan Apple, senior; LB Colby Doss, senior; LB Ethan Smith, junior.

OTHER HONORABLE MENTIONS

Andrews: LB Brian Anderson, senior; OL Kashawn Kimble, senior; DL Jacobe Morman, senior; RB Keith Williams, senior.

Bishop McGuinness: RB Daniel Cancro, senior; LB Noah Nagle, junior; WR Jaden Pluciniczak, senior.

Dudley: LB Jaylan Richmond, junior.

Eastern Guilford: LB-RB Zephaniah Cole, senior; LB Jeremiah James-Nunez, senior.

Grimsley: WR Christian Tutuh, senior.

High Point Central: LB Jermaine Griffin, senior; RB Elijah Kennedy, senior; LB JoJo McBride, senior; QB Keith McDuffie, senior; DL R.J. Wright, sophomore.

High Point Christian: OL Phil Couillard, senior; QB Luke Homol, senior; WR Jalen Smith, junior; RB Jordan Wilson, junior.

Northern Guilford: QB Will Lenard, senior; ATH Terrell Timmons, junior.

Northwest Guilford: DB Bristol Carter, sophomore; RB Carson Cassetty, senior.

Ragsdale: WR Tyrell Carmichael, senior; WR-DB Donovan Platt, senior.

Southeast Guilford: DB Cameron Williams, sophomore.

Southern Guilford: LB-RB Tyler Alston, senior; LB Linwood King, senior; QB Conway McCoury, senior.

Southwest Guilford: WR Quincy Martin, senior; QB Joey McGinnis, junior; DL Kyler Puckett, sophomore.

Western Guilford: LB Aaron Berry, senior; OL-DL Marteus Carmichael, senior; WR-ATH Darrien Dalton, senior; ATH Dre Dunn, senior; DL-RB Jamyr Jeffries, senior; LB Bryson Moore, junior; RB-DB Jihrian Moore, senior.

________________________________________

Greensboro News & Record High School Sports Editor Joe Sirera compiled the profiles on the All-Area selections.

+7 
pass-head-shot

Breon Pass

 FILE
+7 
colby-smith-head-shot

Colby Smith

 FILE
+7 
rankin-head-shot

Ki Rankin

 FILE
+7 
jaden-robinson-head-shot

Jaden Robinson

 FILE
+7 
kahree-hayes-head-shot

Kahree Hayes

 FILE
+7 
frason-head-shot

Anthony Frason

 FILE
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News