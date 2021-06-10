County and regional players receive HSXtra.com All-Area spring football recognition

FIRST TEAM

One of the top athletes in the state of North Carolina, Pass showed his versatility and big-play ability for a Rams team that went 10-0 and won its third straight NCHSAA Class 2-A championship. ... Named the Most Outstanding Offensive Player in the state championship game. ... For the abbreviated season, caught 35 passes for 758 yards and 10 touchdowns, ran nine times for 79 yards and had 45 tackles and three interceptions on defense. ... Also punted for a 38-yard average. ... Named to the North Carolina team for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. ... Three-time all-conference selection in football and two-time HSXtra.com All-Area Player of the Year for public schools in basketball. ... Rockingham County's all-time leading scorer in basketball, the sport he'll play next season at N.C. State.