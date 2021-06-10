County and regional players receive HSXtra.com All-Area spring football recognition

Several players from Reidsville, Rockingham, McMichael and Morehead received accolades for the HSXtra.com All-Area football team for the 2021 spring season. Players were nominated and selected by head coaches.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
KYLE PINNIX
QB, 6-feet-2, 185 pounds, senior, Reidsville
Dual-threat quarterback who passed for 1,775 yards and 25 touchdowns and rushed for 524 yards and seven TDs. ... Pinnix's 61-yard TD run in the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship game is already the stuff of legends in Reidsville, as Pinnix broke seven tackles on his way to the end zone. ... That run and three TD passes helped him earn MVP honors in the game as Reidsville won its third consecutive state championship and finished 10-0. ... Pinnix ended his career in 10th place on North Carolina's all-time list for touchdown passes, with 107. ... He will continue his football career at Wofford.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
TRAVIS SHAW
DT, 6-feet-6, 335 pounds, junior, Grimsley
One of the defensive leaders for the unbeaten NCHSAA Class 4-A champions, Shaw often drew double-teams. ... Still finished with 84 tackles, including 28 for losses, in a 10-game season. ... Also had five sacks and 16 hurries and intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble. ... Metro 4-A Conference's defensive player of the year. ... Two-time all-conference. .... A consensus five-star recruit with scholarship offers from all of the nation's top football programs.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
WR BREON PASS, 6-0, 175, senior, Reidsville
One of the top athletes in the state of North Carolina, Pass showed his versatility and big-play ability for a Rams team that went 10-0 and won its third straight NCHSAA Class 2-A championship. ... Named the Most Outstanding Offensive Player in the state championship game. ... For the abbreviated season, caught 35 passes for 758 yards and 10 touchdowns, ran nine times for 79 yards and had 45 tackles and three interceptions on defense. ... Also punted for a 38-yard average. ... Named to the North Carolina team for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. ... Three-time all-conference selection in football and two-time HSXtra.com All-Area Player of the Year for public schools in basketball. ... Rockingham County's all-time leading scorer in basketball, the sport he'll play next season at N.C. State.
OL COLBY SMITH, 6-7, 325, senior, Rockingham County
A prototypical college offensive tackle, Smith graded out at 83 percent or higher in every Cougars game as a senior. ... Also contributed as a defensive lineman, with four tackles for losses, three sacks and a pick-six. ... All-conference selection. ... Will continue his football career at Auburn.
OTHER ALL-AREA OFFENSIVE SELECTIONS
• QB ALONZA BARNETT, 6-0, 195, junior, Grimsley
• RB JALEN FAIRLEY, 5-8, 170, senior, Southeast Guilford
• RB HEZEKIA NEWBY, 5-11, 205, senior, Eastern Guilford
• WR ANTHONY DUNKINS, 6-0, 175, senior, Grimsley
• WR MEKHI WALL, 5-10, 165, junior, Dudley
• TE LAWSON ALBRIGHT, 6-5, 225, senior, Grimsley
• OL JALEN FERERE, 6-5, 325, senior, Southern Guilford
• OL JACOB PERRY, 6-6, 255, senior, Northwest Guilford
• OL ANTHONY RAY, 6-2, 275, senior, Southeast Guilford
• OL JAYSON ROYSTER, 6-3, 310, senior, Eastern Guilford
• ATH MILAN SUMMERS, 5-9, 205, senior, Dudley
DEFENSE
DL KI RANKIN, 6-0, 240, senior, Reidsville
One of the leaders for a Rams team that went 10-0 and won its third straight NCHSAA Class 2-A championship. ... Finished the season with 98 tackles, including 21 for losses, and nine sacks. ... Also stood out on the offensive line for Reidsville. ... Three-year starter and all-conference selection who also is an outstanding wrestler. ... Will play in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game before continuing his football career at Winston-Salem State.
DB KAHREE HAYES, 5-11, 160, senior, Reidsville
Steadying force on the back end for a Rams team that went 10-0 and won its third straight NCHSAA Class 2-A championship. ... Hayes finished with 78 tackles and two interceptions and was named the Most Outstanding Defensive Player in Reidsville's win over Burnsville Mountain Heritage in the state title game. ... All-conference selection.
DB JADEN ROBINSON, 6-0, 170, senior, Reidsville
A ballhawk who had six interceptions for the Rams as they rolled to their third straight NCHSAA Class 2-A championship. ... Robinson also had 39 tackles and broke up nine passes. ... Added 19 receptions for 290 yards and five touchdowns as a receiver. ... Two-time all-conference selection who will continue his football career at Fayetteville State.
OTHER ALL-AREA DEFENSIVE SELECTIONS
• DL ALEX McCALOP, 6-3, 255, junior, Southeast Guilford
• DL JHYHEEM PITTMAN, 6-3, 290, junior, Dudley
• DL TAMORYE THOMPSON, 5-11, 230, junior, Grimsley
• LB AMAAH ACHINA, 6-1, 190, senior, Northern Guilford
• LB SINCERE BURNETTE, 6-0, 205, senior, Grimsley
• LB XAVIER SIMMONS, 6-3, 225, junior, Northwest Guilford
• LB QUENTIN WILLIAMSON, 5-10, 220, senior, Grimsley
• DB STERLING BREWER, 6-0, 175, senior, Dudley
• DB CALEB CURTAIN, 6-1, 180, senior, Grimsley
• ATH JAHRIE LITTLE, 6-2, 195, senior, Dudley
SPECIAL TEAMS
K ANTHONY FRANSON, 5-10, 135, junior, Reidsville
Made 64 of 66 extra-point tries for the Rams as they went 10-0 and won their third consecutive NCHSAA Class 2-A championship. ... Went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts. ... Mid-State 2-A Conference's kicker of the year this season and a two-time all-conference selection.
OTHER ALL-AREA SPECIAL TEAMS SELECTIONS
• P MYLES GOWENS, 5-10, 165, senior, Grimsley
• PR/KR JORDAN McINNIS, 5-9, 185, junior, Northern Guilford
• LS CALEB TRAVIS, 6-3, 225, senior, Southern Guilford
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
RB STE’VIAN HARRISON, 5-10, 215, senior, Reidsville
Steady back for a Rams team that went 10-0 and won its third straight NCHSAA Class 2-A championship. ... After featuring on defense as a junior with Lionel Long leading the ground game, Harrison ran for 1,112 yards and 20 touchdowns. ... Two-time all-conference selection. ... Will continue his football career at St. Augustine's.
OL ISAIAH MOSQUEDA, 6-0, 300, senior, Reidsville
Mosqueda started at tackle for the Rams as they won the last three NCHSAA Class 2-A championships. ... Also played defensive line when needed. ... Two-time all-conference selection. ... Will play in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game.
OTHER SECOND TEAM OFFENSE SELECTIONS
• QB KAMELL SMITH, 6-4, 200, senior, Eastern Guilford
• RB JEIEL MELTON, 5-10, 215, junior, Grimsley
• WR DE’ANTHONY BUTCHEE, 6-0, 170, senior, Southwest Guilford
• WR TYSON RESPER, 5-9, 155, junior, Grimsley
• WR DARIUS CROSS, 6-2, 170, junior, Smith
• TE JOHNCARLOS MILLER, 6-4, 230, senior, Dudley
• OL ALEX CURRENT, 5-10, 285, senior, Eastern Guilford
• OL JAMIER FERERE, 6-0, 280, junior, Southern Guilford
• OL TREVON HUMPHREY, 6-4, 285, junior, Dudley
• OL JONATHAN NEAL, 6-1, 260, junior, Dudley
• ATH DA’MON COLEMAN, 5-10, 175, senior, Eastern Guilford
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE SELECTIONS
• DL SOLOMON HEIGHT, 6-2, 265, senior, Ragsdale
• DL PERRY SHARPE, 5-10, 195, senior, Eastern Guilford
• DL CONNOR LACHESKY, 6-3, 230, junior, Northern Guilford
• DL TRISTEN CARTER, 6-1, 215, junior, High Point Central
• LB CAMDEN ALLISON, 5-9, 185, senior, Grimsley
• LB JOHN BIESECKER, 5-10, 180, senior, Page
• LB CHASE COX, 6-1, 220, senior, High Point Christian
• LB BRAXTON VEIGA, 6-0, 185, sophomore, Eastern Guilford
• DB TAYLOR ALSTON, 5-7, 155, senior, Southern Guilford
• DB ISHMEL ATKINS, 6-3, 170, junior, Northern Guilford
• DB JORDAN FARMER, 6-1, 180, junior, Southeast Guilford
• DB AYDEN GAMBLE, 6-1, 170, senior, Dudley
• ATH K.J. MOREHEAD, 5-10, 175, junior, Page
SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS SELECTIONS
• K JOHNATHON MEDLIN, 6-0, 180, senior, High Point Christian
• P SLATER WARD, 6-1, 175, senior, Northern Guilford
• PR/KR JHMARE WHITE, 5-9, 175, senior, Southwest Guilford
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY HONORABLE MENTIONS
McMichael: DB Brady Elrod, sophomore.
Morehead: LB Tyler Horton, senior; WR Mark Pettie, senior; RB Jacob Svedek, senior.
Reidsville: LB-RB Javon Burton, senior; DL-OL Keyan Floyd, senior; WR Jalen Galloway, senior; OL Jacob Guill, senior; OL-DL Orion Johnson, senior; WR-DB Tamir Johnson, sophomore; WR-DB J.D. McCain, sophomore; WR Cam Peoples, senior; WR-LB Omarion Pettiford, senior; OL-DL Nashaun Price, sophomore; LB Vince Widerman, junior.
Rockingham County: WR-DB Dylan Apple, senior; LB Colby Doss, senior; LB Ethan Smith, junior.
OTHER HONORABLE MENTIONS
Andrews: LB Brian Anderson, senior; OL Kashawn Kimble, senior; DL Jacobe Morman, senior; RB Keith Williams, senior.
Bishop McGuinness: RB Daniel Cancro, senior; LB Noah Nagle, junior; WR Jaden Pluciniczak, senior.
Dudley: LB Jaylan Richmond, junior.
Eastern Guilford: LB-RB Zephaniah Cole, senior; LB Jeremiah James-Nunez, senior.
Grimsley: WR Christian Tutuh, senior.
High Point Central: LB Jermaine Griffin, senior; RB Elijah Kennedy, senior; LB JoJo McBride, senior; QB Keith McDuffie, senior; DL R.J. Wright, sophomore.
High Point Christian: OL Phil Couillard, senior; QB Luke Homol, senior; WR Jalen Smith, junior; RB Jordan Wilson, junior.
Northern Guilford: QB Will Lenard, senior; ATH Terrell Timmons, junior.
Northwest Guilford: DB Bristol Carter, sophomore; RB Carson Cassetty, senior.
Ragsdale: WR Tyrell Carmichael, senior; WR-DB Donovan Platt, senior.
Southeast Guilford: DB Cameron Williams, sophomore.
Southern Guilford: LB-RB Tyler Alston, senior; LB Linwood King, senior; QB Conway McCoury, senior.
Southwest Guilford: WR Quincy Martin, senior; QB Joey McGinnis, junior; DL Kyler Puckett, sophomore.
Western Guilford: LB Aaron Berry, senior; OL-DL Marteus Carmichael, senior; WR-ATH Darrien Dalton, senior; ATH Dre Dunn, senior; DL-RB Jamyr Jeffries, senior; LB Bryson Moore, junior; RB-DB Jihrian Moore, senior.
