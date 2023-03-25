A little more than three weeks into the 2023 baseball regular season, the picture of the strength of the four county high school teams is starting to come into focus. McMichael, Morehead, Reidsville have had a variety of high and lows so far.

Morehead Snap Shot

At the top of the list is Morehead who is undefeated in Mid-State 2A Conference play at 4-0 and nearly flawless at 7-1 overall.

Their only slip up was a 5-4 loss to Rockingham on March 15, a game that Panthers head coach Kaleb Houchins said his team let slip away late.

Led by pitcher Anderson Nance who is 4-0 on the season, the junior has a .70 ERA in 20 innings pitched and struck out 46 batters already in 2023.

The Panthers have one of the deeper bullpens in the conference this year and they have been very productive at the plate as well.

Briar Woods is hitting .450 and has seven RBIs. Landon Woods is averaging .409 and has 10 RBIs. In addition Brittyn Barnes has also produced runs, driving in seven as well.

Houchins and company are looking to bring home a regular season and conference tournament title and have even been confident enough to believe they have a team that can contend for a state championship. A popular moniker they have posted on social media is “Why not us?”

They are off to a good start, splitting with Rockingham and sweeping Reidsville by a combined 19-0 margin last week.

Rockingham Snap Shot

Similarly, Rockingham has had early season success under new head coach Zack Apple who has guided the Cougars to a 6-4 overall mark and a 3-2 Mid-State 3A Conference record.

Their only loses were to perennial state power Northern Guilford, another to Morehead in the first game of that series and a pair of loses to Eastern Guilford (8-1) so if there is such a thing as a quality loss, those three teams fit the bill as quality teams.

Tate Smaldone has almost been automatic to get on base, hitting .500. In addition Nate Revis is having a monster year batting .406, had 13 hits and five RBIs. Also, Nick Rumbley is hitting .370, had 10 hits and driven in eight RBIs on a team that is collectively hitting .301 heading into the weekend.

Rumbley, only a freshman, has proven to be an ace on the mound at 3-1 record as a starter while compiling .41 ERA for a team that is six deep in the bullpen.

In the early-going, Rockingham has played their way into a position to contend for a Mid-State 3A Conference championship, but it won’t be easy in a top-heavy league featuring top talent including Eastern Guilford, Dudley and Atkins.

McMichael Snap Shot

Next in the county pecking order is McMichael.

Following a rough 0-4 start, the Phoenix rallied for seven-consecutive wins to improve to a 7-5 record and the good news is they are undefeated at 4-0 in Mid-State 2A Conference play.

Featuring a veteran group returning from last season’s 17-7 playoff squad, led by seniors Tyler Sorrell, Brady Elrod and Gio Hernandez in addition to junior Jace Dunn, the Phoenix have the potential to go from good to great.

Reidsville Snap Shot

Rounding out the county story is Reidsville at 2-7 overall. Despite their sweep of Mid-State 2A Conference rival Walkertown in week number two, it’s been a tough row to hoe as they have dropped five-consecutive games.

The Rams have shown potential at the plate, but they entered the season after losing two pitchers from 2022 that could have bolstered their bullpen in Landon Denny and Paul Widerman that chose to play other sports.

Reidsville has shown promise on the mound with strong innings by junior Devin Shryock and sophomore Lucas Gengler, but the Rams are trying to build pitchers more than anything else and that can be difficult. The good news is they are young, but it looks like there will be some growing pains. The Rams lost a heart-breaker Friday in a 9-8 battle on the road versus McMichael.

UP NEXT: The final week of March should tell the true tale of the tape since April will be the proving-ground for what teams will ultimately contend for league titles and a post season bids. To check out both Mid-State 2A and 3A league standings and last week’s scores, see the High School Scoreboard on B2.