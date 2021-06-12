County baseball teams close out final week of regular season play

After wrapping up the 2021 regular season last week the McMichael, Morehead, Reidsville and Rockingham County baseball teams play the waiting game to see where, and if, they qualify for post season play which begins next Tuesday.
Reidsville (9-4, 5-1) locked up the Mid-State 2A regular season championship following a dominant 20-9 win over Bartlett Yancey June 3 and earned an automatic bid to the 2021 2A NCHSAA post season for the 2A NCHSAA baseball tournament which begins next Tuesday.
The Rams followed the win over BY up with a 3-1 victory over Carrboro last Tuesday. Reidsville closed out the regular season out strong on a four-game winning streak. An out-of-conference game at Page scheduled for Friday was cancelled due to weather.
Mid-State 2A/3A snapshot
Undefeated Northern Guilford (14-0), the Mid-State 3A regular season champs, also secured an automatic bid after a dominant performance throughout their 2021 campaign.
McMichael, Morehead and Rockingham are in similar situations in the second tier of the league standings, all with identical 8-6 records.
Each team split with one another in their two-game series over the course of the regular season. There will likely be some hair-splitting going on in Chapel Hill on selection Sunday as to if it will be one, or perhaps all three teams get into the post season.
After a bit of a rocky start, the Cougars came on strong in the second half of the season, winning six of their last seven regular season games.
Morehead had a solid finish as well, emerging undefeated in the month of June.
June wasn’t as kind to McMichael, as they lost two of three, but it is worth noting that was to Mid-State 3A Conference champs Northern Guilford.
Other than the Nighthawks, who are a lock, the Phoenix, Panthers and Cougars are the most likely teams in the league to have a shot at the playoffs. It’s perhaps not out of the realm of possibility for Western Alamance (7-7) to make it in, but it’s unlikely given the strength of the league.
Eastern Alamance (5-7), Person (3-11) and Northeast Guilford (1-11) will watch from the bleachers and hope next season is an opportunity to turn things around.
Post Season Calendar
Sunday, June 13
NCHSAA releases postseason brackets and pairings: unavailable at press time. Visit nchsaa.org for complete brackets state-wide.
Tuesday, June 15
First round playoffs
Thursday, June 17