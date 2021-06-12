County baseball teams close out final week of regular season play

After wrapping up the 2021 regular season last week the McMichael, Morehead, Reidsville and Rockingham County baseball teams play the waiting game to see where, and if, they qualify for post season play which begins next Tuesday.

Reidsville (9-4, 5-1) locked up the Mid-State 2A regular season championship following a dominant 20-9 win over Bartlett Yancey June 3 and earned an automatic bid to the 2021 2A NCHSAA post season for the 2A NCHSAA baseball tournament which begins next Tuesday.

The Rams followed the win over BY up with a 3-1 victory over Carrboro last Tuesday. Reidsville closed out the regular season out strong on a four-game winning streak. An out-of-conference game at Page scheduled for Friday was cancelled due to weather.

Mid-State 2A/3A snapshot

Undefeated Northern Guilford (14-0), the Mid-State 3A regular season champs, also secured an automatic bid after a dominant performance throughout their 2021 campaign.

McMichael, Morehead and Rockingham are in similar situations in the second tier of the league standings, all with identical 8-6 records.