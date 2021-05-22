County baseball teams experiencing mixed results at midway point of the season

It’s been a bit of a varied bag so far for the four high school county baseball teams as the 2021 regular season rounded second base this past week with just a few weeks remaining.
At the head of the class in county play, McMichael, is on top with a 6-2 record, and although they dropped a 2-1 squeaker versus Western Alamance Friday, those teams are both tied with identical records for first place in the split Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference.
Meanwhile, Morehead, fellow split-league member, climbed back into the middle of the race May 21 with a big 6-1 win over Eastern Alamance. Both are tied at .500 with a 4-4 record, so there is time for the Panthers to close the gap between the front runners for league supremacy. Time is running short however, and it is reaching the now-or-never point for several teams to make a run.
It’s been a difficult start for the Cougars, but Friday night was a step in the right direction as they split in the second half of the league race with Person in a dominant 9-1 home win over the Rockets to close out the week.
Rockingham improved to 3-5 while Person dropped to 1-7, basically dropping the Rockets out of the league race.
Meanwhile on the other side of the county, Reidsville continued to improve as well with a dominant 15-1 win over River Mill Academy last Wednesday.
Next week could very well determine who the post season contenders in both conferences will be with just a half dozen games remaining in regular season play.
UP NEXT: McMichael, Morehead, Reidsville and Rockingham are all home on Tuesday. Cross-county rivals DMHS hosts the Panthers Tuesday, while the Cougars have a home game with Western Alamance, and Reidsville takes on Carrboro.
Those series games will repeat in the second half of the round-robin rivalries May 28.