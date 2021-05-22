County baseball teams experiencing mixed results at midway point of the season

It’s been a bit of a varied bag so far for the four high school county baseball teams as the 2021 regular season rounded second base this past week with just a few weeks remaining.

At the head of the class in county play, McMichael, is on top with a 6-2 record, and although they dropped a 2-1 squeaker versus Western Alamance Friday, those teams are both tied with identical records for first place in the split Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference.

Meanwhile, Morehead, fellow split-league member, climbed back into the middle of the race May 21 with a big 6-1 win over Eastern Alamance. Both are tied at .500 with a 4-4 record, so there is time for the Panthers to close the gap between the front runners for league supremacy. Time is running short however, and it is reaching the now-or-never point for several teams to make a run.

It’s been a difficult start for the Cougars, but Friday night was a step in the right direction as they split in the second half of the league race with Person in a dominant 9-1 home win over the Rockets to close out the week.

Rockingham improved to 3-5 while Person dropped to 1-7, basically dropping the Rockets out of the league race.