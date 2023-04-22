With just one week remaining in regular season play, the four public high school county baseball teams are looking to improve their stock as the conference tournament and state playoffs are set to get underway in the coming weeks.

Currently, it appears Rockingham, Morehead and McMichael are post season locks. Reidsville however, may need to sweep the competition next week and do some damage in the Mid-State 2A Conference tournament to earn a coveted spot.

Here is a snapshot of the current landscape in the county:

Mid-State 3A Conference Race

Rockingham had a dramatic 3-2 home win over county rival McMichael that came down to the final pitch of the game Thursday night. The Cougars followed that up with a dominant 15-0 victory over Atkins Friday. Whether or not Rockingham earned the automatic post season bid with a first or second place finish, at 14-4, that is more than enough to earn an at-large bid to the state playoffs worst case scenario.

The Mid-State 3A is a tight race with five teams separated by just three games from first through fifth.

Eastern Guilford (9-2, 13-5) and Rockingham (9-2, 14-4) are in the pole positions, but Dudley (7-3, 10-5), Atkins (7-4, 11-8) and Northeast Guilford (6-5, 7-9-1) are still in the hunt as well. The Cougars have a series remaining with Northeast in addition to a home game versus Dudley that are crucial in the final week of regular season play that could shake up the standings. Any way you slice it, the Mid-State 3A Conference tournament is sure to be a barn-burner.

Mid-State 2A Conference

The Mid-State 2A Conference race is equally intriguing. It is basically a three-team race for league supremacy led by first place West Stokes (10-0, 16-4). They have a big final week series on deck versus McMichael (8-2, 13-8) that is looking to make a move. Morehead (8-2, 14-4) currently in second place, has two more league games versus North Forsyth (0-9 1-10) where they are heavy favorites. Regardless of which two teams win automatic bids with the first two spots after the dust settles next week, the Wildcats, Panthers and Phoenix all have done enough to make the post season field courtesy of solid conference and overall records.

Meanwhile, Reidsville (4-6, 8-12) and Walkertown (4-8, 6-11) are playing for their post season lives. The Rams have a pair of games next week versus Mid-State 2A Conference foe T.W. Andrews (1-8, 3-10) where they will be favored, but they can’t afford a slip-up at this point.

That said, Reidsville, a young team, has been playing their best baseball of the season in recent weeks and have picked up some big wins are eager to close strong.