The 2023 regular season is a wrap . . . well almost. Mother Nature threw a wrench into the final week prior to the beginning of conference tournament play due to the cancellation of games on Thursday and Friday. Nevertheless, Mid-State 2A and 3 Conference tournament play will get underway next week.

Let’s take a look at the current landscape in the county:

Morehead

The Panthers (10-2, 17-4) have been front-runners all season along with first-place West Stokes at 11-0 in league play and 17-4 overall, swept Morehead in the second week of April. Despite that stumble, they have already wrapped up an automatic playoff bid. Insiders agree, the Panthers are a veteran team capable of knocking off the Wildcats in the league tournament and perhaps challenging for a state title. Morehead closed out the week with a dominant 7-1 win over Providence Grove last Wednesday.

Rockingham

The Cougars at (10-4, 15-6) are already locked for post season play courtesy of their second place finish in the Mid-State 3A Conference. Following a 6-1 loss to Dudley Monday and a 5-2 loss to Northeast Guilford Tuesday, Rockingham responded with a 15-0 win over the Wildcats Wednesday to put a cherry on top of the regular season.

Eastern Guilford (11-2, 15-6) is obviously the top dog in the league, and odds-on favorites to win the tournament, but don’t count out the Cougars who were right in the mix in every game they have played this season.

They will be at home for the first round and eager to prove they can bring home a tournament championship title.

McMichael

The Phoenix (8-3, 14-9) have been strong all year and been formidable challengers along with first place West Stokes and second place Morehead (10-2, 17-4) who have each earned automatic bids in the post season. DMHS had an impressive 10-0 shutout victory over Carlisle Wednesday. McMichael, courtesy of their strength of schedule and overall success, should earn a bid and based on the loses, many of which came down to the wire this year, they can go toe-to-toe with anyone and are a playoff dark horse to do some damage. The Phoenix lost a 5-4 squeaker to West Stokes Tuesday, but responded in resounding fashion with a 10-0 shutout over Carlisle the following night.

Reidsville

The Rams are a post season bubble team. They lost a heart-breaker by a 13-12 margin to North Stokes Monday, Reidsville swept T.W. Andrews on the heels of an up-and-down regular season, the Rams came together at the end and won eight of their last 10 games to elevate the team to having a shot at the playoffs. The Rams (6-6, 10-13) now have a legitimate shot at making it to the post season, something two weeks ago, seemed inconceivable. Even though Reidsville (6-6, 10-13) has faced their fair share of difficulties this year, it’s worth noting, they are a relativity young squad with a high ceiling and a talented squad with growing confidence. Regardless of how the season shakes out, with only three seniors on the squad, this team has laid a solid foundation for the future and if they can win a game or two in the conference tournament, they could earn an at-large post season bid.