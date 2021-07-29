County basketball teams get preseason hardwood tune-up

MAYODAN – The McMichael, Morehead and Reidsville varsity basketball teams gave coaches and fans a preview of what they can expect in a preseason scrimmage along with the Smith and Dudley regional All-Stars Wednesday night.

The games featured 17 up-and-coming players who will be key role players for their respective teams in the 2021-2022 season. The players were selected based on individual performances from the Tourney Town Summer League at the Greensboro Sportsplex earlier this month. The league was created by Smith head coach Derrick Partee.

While at the Greensboro event, McMichael head coach Randel Galloway pitched the idea to Reidsville’s Jason Ross, Morehead’s Damien Price and all thought a camp and All-Star game was a great idea.

The event was preceded by a free two-day instructional camp which included informational sessions on NCAA eligibility, SAT and ACT standards that describe state rules and regulations geared towards helping the student-athletes stay on the path to college. Each camper received a meal a day and a t-shirt as an added bonus.

The Rams will enter the season coming off of a successful 2020-2021 campaign where they closed out with a 12-2 record and won the Mid-State 2A Conference Championship.