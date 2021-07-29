County basketball teams get preseason hardwood tune-up

MAYODAN – The McMichael, Morehead and Reidsville varsity basketball teams gave coaches and fans a preview of what they can expect in a preseason scrimmage along with the Smith and Dudley regional All-Stars Wednesday night.
The games featured 17 up-and-coming players who will be key role players for their respective teams in the 2021-2022 season. The players were selected based on individual performances from the Tourney Town Summer League at the Greensboro Sportsplex earlier this month. The league was created by Smith head coach Derrick Partee.
While at the Greensboro event, McMichael head coach Randel Galloway pitched the idea to Reidsville’s Jason Ross, Morehead’s Damien Price and all thought a camp and All-Star game was a great idea.
The event was preceded by a free two-day instructional camp which included informational sessions on NCAA eligibility, SAT and ACT standards that describe state rules and regulations geared towards helping the student-athletes stay on the path to college. Each camper received a meal a day and a t-shirt as an added bonus.
The Rams will enter the season coming off of a successful 2020-2021 campaign where they closed out with a 12-2 record and won the Mid-State 2A Conference Championship.
Reidsville has several key roles to fill due to a talented senior class that recently graduated. Most notable, point guard Breon Pass, the program and Rockingham County’s all-time leading scorer. In addition RHS lost Jalen Galloway, Yoshua Courts, Tallis Lester, Carter Wilson, Ste’vian Harrison and Levar Strange, but the good news is the Rams have 10 players coming back with varsity experience.
Back in blue and gold will be Aljariq Lee, Jimarrion Blair, Cam Peoples, Amari Badgett, Jerrell Wilson, Eric Neal, Damien Smith, Tamir Johnson, Austin Petty, Vince Messan and Keshod Allen. In addition, Reidsville will have another talented player with experience with rising junior transfer from Rockingham Landon Denny.
The Phoenix and Panthers each closed out the 2020-2021 season with identical 8-5 league records and both get a clean slate as they bid farewell to the Mid-State 3A and join the newly retooled Mid-State 2A Conference along with Reidsville, North Forsyth, T.W. Andrews, Walkertown and West Stokes.
McMichael lost five seniors from last season including Christian Joyce, Michael Lyons, Jalyn Carter and Parker Wyatt.
Returning players with varsity experience are Matthew Wright, Cooper Kirkpatrick, Brady Elrod, Jayden Moore, Jace Dunn, Austin Wagner, Jai Wilfong, Cody Beck, Brandon Craiger and Bryce Rhodes.
Morehead lost Stefan McLaughlin and Thomas Stowe to graduation and have one of the youngest teams across the board in the county, but several returning players were key contributors last season and that should boost the Panthers prospects.
Sharpe shooters Lucas Lynn and Hayden Friese were consistent double-digit point producers last year and will likely be in the starting lineup this season.
Other returning players with varsity experience include Gavin Moore, Michael Hall, Landon Carter, Trip Booth, Seth Sharpe, Warren Flynt, Jordan Chandler, Makel smith and Jaden Martin.
Smith (10-4) and Dudley (7-6) will continue to build on their success from last season and the level of talent from all the players in the region was certainly a great learning and training opportunity for all involved in the event.
More than 100 fans came out to take in the action and the players all seemed excited with a full season slate of games on deck for the 2021-2022 campaign as opposed to the condensed schedule teams were forced to play in 2020-2021 due to the pandemic.