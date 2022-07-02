County football teams review summer workouts with eye on 2022 season

The kickoff of the 2022 high school football season is less than two months away, but McMichael, Morehead, Reidsville and Rockingham have been busy all spring and summer with voluntary workouts to get ready for the opener in August.

County coaches chimed-in on their assessment of summer workouts so far, as well as expectations for this coming fall. Take a look:

Reidsville Summer Snapshot

The Rams have already competed in a fistful of 7-on-7’s to-date and have another pair scheduled for July 20 at home versus Southeast Guilford and another on the road at Eastern Alamance.

“We’ve had good participation. In the summer, kids have a lot of camps that they go to and vacations, so you are missing a few guys here and there. But for the most part, guys have been working really hard and we are excited. Last year, we probably had a lot more questions with the young guys, more than we have right now, but we are excited on what the prospects are with this group of guys as we get ready to start the season,” Rams head coach Jimmy Teague said.

Teague is expecting somewhere in the neighborhood of 60 players come August, so very good numbers indeed.

Reidsville, who closed out 2021 with a 12-1 record after getting knocked out in the fourth round of the postseason in a 31-14 loss to Shelby Nov. 26, are thinking they have all the tools to get back to a place they have visited a fistful of times since 2016, the state championship round.

Last season, the NCHSAA’s decision to combine A and AA into one division, makes it tougher than ever to get to a championship game, but Teague thinks his team is ready to rise to the challenge and make it back to compete for another title.

“I think it (the loss to Shelby) did show our guys that it is a competition especially with the things the way they are now with it being just four state champions is obviously a lot tougher than eight. For us to be able to get back to the championship game, we’ve got to have a great preseason and a great preparation to keep getting better and hopefully get another crack at this thing, but we’ve got to take it one step at a time,” Teague said.

Even though the Rams are once again loaded with veterans, as well as a talented new crop of underclassmen, there still are questions marks. At the top of the list is junior quarterback Al Lee, who suffered an injury to his non-throwing shoulder last year. He had surgery at the end of basketball season in early 2022 and, by all accounts, is getting back up to speed.

“He’s progressing real well from it, and we are just waiting for the doctors to give us an all-clear because he’s not quite ready to do everything yet. But we are very confident in Landon Denny, who was his backup last year. He’s had a great off-season, so if Al isn’t quite ready to go, then we feel very confident with Landon going up against Western (Alamance),” said Teague.

Reidsville’s got a lot of experienced guys back including wide receiver and defensive back Que’shyne Flippen, who is coming off a great sophomore year. Flippen has raised eyebrows over the last year on the DI recruiting circuit with his blazing speed and ability to find a way to the end zone.

Also the Rams will look to JD McCain, Jariel Cobb, Nhycer Kelly and Nayshaun Price, but the coach said the list is too long to name, with several guys looking to bounce back from injury, in addition to a talented group of freshman that have a chance to play from day one.

Perhaps at the top of the list is RHS freshman Kendre’ Harrison, who already has a DI offer to play tight end at Wake Forest having never taken a varsity snap. At nearly 6-7 and 240 pounds, the two-sport star could be in position to become a dominant national blue-chip athlete. Harrison is also a high-flying standout on the hardwood.

Reidsville will hit the road in the season opener to take on Western Alamance Aug. 19.

McMichael Summer Snapshot

McMichael already has a pair of 7-on-7’s under their collective belts this summer in competitions versus Bishop McGuiness and Northeast Guilford. The Phoenix will compete scrimmage again with the two schools on July 21 and 26 respectively after the mandatory dead period ends in two weeks.

McMichael head football coach Tony McCants said he likes what he is seeing so far for a team that took a major leap forward last year after closing out at 7-4 and earning a spot in the 2021 2A NCHSAA state playoffs.

“We were scrappy and competed," McCants said. "Obviously, we lost our quarterback, Matthew Wright, so we are looking for someone to step up and take that role. I saw some good things. We rotated a few quarterbacks in-and-out using JV guys."

The top two candidates to take over at QB, in no particular order, are Brady Elrod and Jace Dunn. Elrod missed the first scrimmage due to baseball, and Dunn is still nursing an injury.

Elrod did get some repetitions in against Northeast Guilford, and he’s no stranger to the position after stepping into the role last season and leading the Phoenix to a 15-6 win over Carver when Wright missed a game due to COVID protocol in 2021.

Elrod was McMichael’s Swiss Army knife last year, starting as a receiver, defensive back as well as on special teams, and he will undeniably be a key component on this year’s squad.

“With Brady, he’s a competitor, and he wants to do what is best for the team. If we feel he’s our best option at quarterback, then I think he is going to buy into that," McCants said.

"Jace is probably not going to be available for a little while. Last year, we had him in a sling because he was having some elbow issues and that carried over into baseball season, so we are not really sure of a timeline on when he will be able to return. We’ll be missing him for a little while anyway, so we are trying to figure out what we can do to bridge that to Jace and we think Brady will be the best option to do that."

The coach said if the job does ultimately land in Elrod’s lap, some adjustments will have to be made.

“The issue for us with Brady at quarterback is that he is so valuable on defense. He made 113 tackles last year, and we were planning on moving him closer to the ball at mike-linebacker. But if he’s going to be quarterback, then we might move him out to free safety to minimize the hits," McCants said. "That Carver game you mentioned was a very gutsy performance by him, but I don’t want him to take that much punishment for 10 games."

In addition, sophomore Jayden Moore showed he belonged with the big boys playing halfback as a freshman.

“I think his body of work spoke for itself last year," McCants said. "He got hurt against Rockingham and came back for us against West Stokes and had over 200 yards rushing and scored three TDs. He also ran three kickoffs back for scores — two versus Walkertown, and another versus Lexington — so obviously he’s probably going to be the one we will lean on the most in the running game."

In addition, rising sophomore Cody Oakley should add depth in the backfield. He was moved up in the Carver game and caught Elrod’s touchdown pass and showed he had the ability to be a hard-nosed runner.

The coach said he has had good numbers during summer workouts, a total of around 50, and he said part of that is due to the success his team had last season.

“You know after last year we had a great buzz going on in the school and we had some kids come out, so that helped us out this spring and this summer," McCants said. "Obviously, when you aren’t getting beat by 50 or 60 points and start winning, it makes it fun again. Our players have done a great job recruiting kids. Our best recruiters are our kids. We can say it as much as you want to as coaches about how much fun it is and how much better we are becoming, but when the kids start echoing what we are saying, they start to buy into what we are selling. It brought some more kids in and not only helps with our numbers, but it helps with competition."

“Now you know there is somebody there that wants to take his spot. That’s one of our core tenants — I use the phrase SEO, Serve Each Other — make someone and yourself better by pushing somebody. You’ve got to ask yourself two questions at the end of every practice: What did I do to make myself better, and what did I do to make my team better? Our expectations are to go out there and compete. As long as we compete, then good things are going to happen. I do want making the playoffs to become a normal thing. We’ve made it back-to-back years, but we don’t just want to get there. Now, I want to take it a step further. We want to win and be competitive on that state stage as well," said McCants.

The Phoenix will host cross-county rival Rockingham in the season opener Aug. 19

Rockingham Summer Snapshot

The Cougars have also competed in two 7-on-7’s at Smith River, with two more slated at Eastern Alamance July 20 and Northern Guilford the following day.

RCHS head coach Brad Baker said his numbers are good so far, around 50, the most he’s seen in six years since he took over, and he said the program continues to improve each year.

“We’ve had a great experience with our summer workouts. Enthusiasm is up – our numbers are up, and they are starting to believe in themselves and their abilities. They are excited, and our coaching staff is excited,” Baker said.

Even though there are many key veterans returning, Rockingham lost several key players s from last years squad, beginning with two-year starter at quarterback Luke Smith, who will be playing at Barton College this fall. He was the first two-year starter under center Baker ever had during his tenure in Cougar country and the coach said he leaves some big shoes to fill.

“Luke Smith was great for us, and, obviously, he’s going to play college football on a scholarship. You can only have one quarterback. You’ve got five linemen and four receivers and all of those things, but he did a great job for us," Baker said. "The good thing is that we’re going to have a quarterback that I’ve known literally for his entire life. I was there when he was born, so we are on a first name basis.” Baker said with a laugh.

The coach was referring to his son, junior Brice Baker, and despite the blood relation, the coach said his kid has earned the right to take over at QB, and is well-equipped to lead the Cougars.

“He’s done a great job this summer stepping up, being a leader. The kids believe in him so we are excited about him taking the reins,” Baker said.

Another key hole to fill is in the backfield with the departure of Josh Campbell, who will play this autumn at Guilford College.

“Josh is going to be tough to replace with the type of player and character-kid he was, but Devonte McCollum will give us a boost. He tore his ACL in the third or fourth game of the year last season, but he is as hungry and excited as I’ve ever seen him. He’s going to be a senior, and we are excited to see what he can do,” Baker said.

The coach will rely on key players from last season, including Drew Hazlewood, Maleek Bryant and Tate Smaldone among others. Bryant and Smaldone have been getting college looks, and the Cougars will also have all four receivers back from last season, so it looks like Rockingham will remain "Rock Solid" as Baker brands his program.

Even though odds are against the Cougars finishing up 2022 with the nearly identical passing and rushing balance of last year, Baker said his team always wants to mix it up.

“You always want to be balanced, and last year after I was tallying our final stats, we rushed for 1,632 yards and passed for 1,631," Baker said, "so we were about as 50-50 as you could be. We strive for balance. We obviously want to try to run the football and be physical and all of those things and that opens up everything else."

The Cougars made it to the postseason in 2021 and Baker said that’s where Rockingham expects to be when the dust finally settles again at the conclusion of this year.

Rockingham travels to take on cross-county rival McMichael on Aug. 19.

Morehead Summer Snapshot

Morehead completed a set of scrimmages with some heavy-hitters including defending state champions Dudley, in addition to Page and Western Alamance at Tarpley Stadium in Greensboro last Wednesday.

The Panthers have one more 7-on-7 on the schedule, and then it’s on to game prep for the season opener at Western Guilford Aug. 19.

Since Panthers head coach Maurice Torain took over just a season ago, team numbers have nearly doubled, and that is a good sign. He is anticipating perhaps as many as 70 players when the 2022 season begins, which is pretty much unheard of in a 2A program.

“The kids are excited. You know the kids are the biggest recruiters, and they have done a good job of spreading the word about the great things we have going on in our program,” Torain said.

The Panthers took an early hit last year when then-junior starting quarterback Jadan Martin suffered a season-ending knee injury in the third game of the season at Martinsville.

Martin, who has the size and athletic ability to play at the next level, worked hard in the off-season to prepare for his senior campaign, but just where he will play offensively is unclear.

“Right now, we’ve got a couple of guys that are competing with Jadan for that spot (quarterback). We are hashing that out. Him and (sophomore) Braxton Carter are competing and doing real good, and once the time comes, we’ll make that decision on who is going to be the guy. Right now, it’s an advantage when you have two guys that you think you can win with,” said Torain.

Regardless of where he plays, there is no doubt Martin will be a key to the Panthers' success.

“He’s one of our guys on defense. He’s definitely our leader on that side of the ball, and on offense, he’s very good at making plays, so if he isn’t playing quarterback, we will definitely find a spot for him,” Torain said.

Since he took over, Torain and his staff have worked tirelessly to change the culture at MHS, and the increase in numbers seems to indicate that they are on the right track.

“I feel like the kids have bought in from day one. We had some guys that wanted to take charge on where the program was heading, so I feel like the buy-in was there. They had to buy-in to the weight room program and change the way we train and the guys embraced that. They are a little bigger, a little stronger, a little faster, so we are looking forward to seeing what those guys do when game day comes,” Torain said.

That said, the season perhaps hinges on how the underclassmen step up because Torain said his team is young across the board.

But he does think his team will be ready to go when that first official whistle sounds.

“I feel like with our conditioning and with our offensive and defensive line, I think we stack up pretty well against the competition," Torain said. "We won’t back down. It’s going to be us versus them. So I think if we do what we are supposed to do, then we will be good, but if we don’t do what we are supposed to do, then we put it in the other team’s hands. I feel really good about us when we are at full-strength and I think we can stack up against anybody this year,” Torain said.