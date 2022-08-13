County high school football teams get final prep for 2022 kickoff next week

McMichael, Morehead, Reidsville and Rockingham closed out their final week of scrimmages last Friday night as the teams prepare for the 2022 high school football regular season kickoff Aug. 19.

The Panthers rounded out the week with a pair of scrimmages. The first scheduled event at Southeast Guilford, was cancelled due to thunderstorms Wednesday evening, but the final scrimmage took place at home versus Tunstall Friday night.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix, Rams and Cougars got their final tune-ups at the Farm Bureau Insurance Jamboree at Community Stadium in Reidsville Aug. 12. Rockingham played Southwest Randolph and the Rams hosted McMichael.

McMichael Season Snapshot

The Phoenix hope to continue to climb the Mid-State 2A Conference ladder and improve on last season’s successful 7-4 record. McMichael earned an automatic NCHSAA playoff spot last season courtesy of a 5-1 second place finish in the league, but had a disappointing 56-14 loss to Burns in the first round of the state playoffs Nov. 5, 2021. Even with the frustration of the post season loss, last year’s team made a marked improvement from a 2-6 finish in 2020. Numbers are way up, which breeds greater competition for positions and playing time and kids are excited that McMichael football is generating a buzz on the campus and in the community,” McMichael head coach Tony McCants said.

The Phoenix scrimmaged Reidsville Friday night at the Farm Bureau Jamboree in a preview to the regular season showdown Oct. 21 in Mayodan at Macfield Stadium. Although the Phoenix didn’t reach the end zone, and Reidsville seemed to pick up right where they left off from a 12-1 season in 2021, McCants' team was without several key players and he urged his team to put the scrimmage in the rear view mirror because the real test begins next week with a home game against cross-county rival Rockingham in the season opener.

KEY LOSSES: QB Matthew Wright, RB Zach Dalton

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: ATL/QB Brady Elrod, RB Jayden Moore, QB Jace Dunn, WR Cody Yokeley

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING

On making the playoffs a regular destination for the Phoenix:

“One of our core tenants I use is the phrase SEO, Serve Each Other — make someone and yourself better by pushing somebody. You’ve got to ask yourself two questions at the end of every practice: What did I do to make myself better, and what did I do to make my team better? Our expectations are to go out there and compete. As long as we compete, then good things are going to happen. I do want making the playoffs to become a normal thing. We’ve made it back-to-back years, but we don’t just want to get there. Now, I want to take it a step further. We want to win and be competitive on that state stage as well,” said McCants.

UP NEXT: McMichael hosts cross-county rival Rockingham in the season opener Aug. 19.

Morehead Season Snapshot

The Panthers, who closed out last season with a record 3-7, are hoping to rebound and earn a playoff bid in 2022. Head coach Maurice Torain said his numbers increased significantly and the players have truly embraced his idea of what the program needs to be in order to become a power in the region. It’s not immediately clear who will get the start at quarterback this season. Senior Jadan Martin, who missed his entire junior season due to a knee injury, is back and fully rehabilitated, but sophomore Braxton Carter has gotten steady repetitions throughout the summer, so it’s possible if not probable the Panthers could go with a two quarterback system. No matter who is behind center, Martin will be on the field. His formidable size and athleticism would be a fit most likely at tight end and he will be a starter on defense as well. Injuries severely hampered Morehead last season and if the Panthers key players stay healthy, they could be right back in the hunt.

Friday’s game versus Tunstall was a step in the right direction. Morehead was impressive in the trenches and the Panthers were able to move the ball down the field and find the end zone too.

KEY LOSSES: RB/DB Mekhi Hairston, K/P Will Twilla

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: WR/DB Brittyn Barnes, QB/ATL Jadan Martin, QB Braxton Carter

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING

On turning the program around with a new system and a second-year coach:

“I feel like the kids have bought-in from day one. We had some guys that wanted to take charge on where the program was heading, so I feel like the buy-in was there. They had to buy-in to the weight room program and change the way we train and the guys embraced that. They are a little bigger, a little stronger, a little faster, so we are looking forward to seeing what those guys do when game day comes,” Morehead head coach Torain said.

On the Panthers expectations:

“I feel like with our conditioning and with our offensive and defensive line, I think we stack up pretty well against the competition. We won’t back down. It’s going to be us versus them. So I think if we do what we are supposed to do, then we will be good, but if we don’t do what we are supposed to do, then we put it in the other team’s hands. I feel really good about us when we are at full-strength and I think we can stack up against anybody this year,” said Torain.

UP NEXT: Morehead travels to take on Western Guilford in the season opener Aug. 19.

Reidsville Season Snapshot

The defending Mid-State 2A Conference champions, who closed out last season with a 12-1 record, still have a bit of a bad taste left over in their mouth from the 31-14 road loss to Shelby in the fourth round of the 2A NCHSAA state playoffs Nov. 26, 2021. Last season was the first since 2016 that the Rams didn’t play in the state title game and expectations are always to compete for a championship especially considering Reidsville has the most in state history with 22.

With another talented and deep set of skill possession players with speed on offense and a tough, turnover-inducing defense, RHS will be particularly hard to handle in the region. As always, the Rams are tough on the line as well.

If there is an unknown about Reidsville at this point, it’s depth with bench rotation - and the first couple of weeks of the regular season could very well determine how good the first man off the bench at each position will be.

The Rams are heavy favorites to repeat as conference champions once again, but perhaps their greatest series of tests will be tough a slate of out of conference games. Outside of the county, Western Alamance, Page and Eastern Alamance all present strong competition and losses to any of those teams could hurt the Rams when it comes time for post season seeding.

Reidsville was solid versus McMichael Friday night at the Farm Bureau Jamboree in a preview to the regular season showdown Oct. 21 in Mayodan at Macfield Stadium. Quarterbacks Al Lee and Landon Denny both threw scoring strikes and wide receiver Que’shyne Flippen caught three touchdown passes on the night. The Rams also had a pick-6 and a pair of rushing scores as they seem poised to once again make some noise in 2022.

KEY LOSSES: WR/DB Cam Peoples, RB Shyheim Watlington

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: QB Al Lee, WR/DB Que’shyne Flippen, WR/DB Jaden McCain, WR/DB Tamir Johnson, RB/LB Jariel Cobb

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING

On building depth:

“We’ve said all along, we have a good understanding of these guys because of what they went through last year. We feel real good at a lot of positions, but we also know that we have a lot of young guys that we have to fit them in to where they can help us the most and getting those guys ready to play because they are going to have to play a lot of snaps. That is the big goal for us going into the season . . . obviously it starts with the level of practice that they get every day. Most of them got at least three or four snaps tonight, so it was good,” Rams head coach Jimmy Teague said.

UP NEXT: Reidsville travels to take on Western Alamance in the season opener Aug. 19.

Rockingham Season Snapshot

There are several unknowns heading into the 2022 season for the Cougars. After losing two-year starter at quarterback Luke Smith, in addition to running back Josh Campbell, both of whom have moved on to play in college – the main question is: will Rockingham be able to replicate the nearly identical rushing-to-passing balance ratio they achieved in 2021?

The Cougars rushed for 1,632 yards and passed for 1,631 last season and that was a big part of the success Rockingham had in a solid Mid-State 3A Conference race.

Perhaps heir apparent to take over the primary rushing choirs is Devonte McCollum who missed most of last season after tearing his ACL early in 2021. Obviously disappointed with not being able to play as a junior, McCollum and the Cougars are hoping for big things in 2022.

How junior quarterback Brice Baker performs on game day, remains to be seen. Head coach Brad Bakers son has all the tools – a good arm, a high football IQ and the ability to run, but he lacks game experience behind center.

However, his performance in Friday night’s scrimmage versus Southwest Randolph at the Farm Bureau Jamboree seemed to indicate the young QB is up to the challenge. Most of his passes were right on target and he hooked up for a pair of touchdown strikes to wide receiver Maleek Bryant. Baker also proved to be a hard-nosed runner and had two big, break-away rushes for nice gains versus Southwest Randolph.

Rockingham closed out last season with a record 5-5 and ended on a sour note with a 42-19 loss to Parkwood Nov. 5 in the first round of the 3A NCHSAA state playoffs. Coach Baker has shown the ability to get his team to the post season, now he wants to prove his guys can take that next step and make a run. He's hoping his son can take the Cougars to the Promised Land.

KEY LOSSES: QB Luke Smith, RB Josh Campbell

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: QB Brice Baker, WR/DB Maleek Bryant, WR/DB Tate Smaldone, Drew Hazlewood, RB/LB Devonte McCollum

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING

On Brice Baker at QB:

“You know, there is a ton of pressure on him because he is the head coach’s son. So every mistake he makes is because he is the coach’s son and he doesn’t get credit when he does good things because I’m harder on him than anybody. But I think he’s done a great job this summer taking over for Luke (Smith) and the guys are behind him and I think he had a pretty good day today,” Rockingham the coach said.

On the Cougars receiving core:

“Both of those guys are returning starters (Maleek Bryant and Tate Smaldone) and super-reliable for us. We say this all the time at practice, ‘I’m glad they are on our team.’ We had a couple of receivers out today with some nagging injuries. Just to be safe, we kept them out, so when we get everybody together and get some timing on the same page, I think we are going to be okay,” said Baker.

On What Rockingham has to do to pick up a season-opening win next week:

“We always talk about the more disciplined team wins the football game. We can’t have pre-snap penalties. We have to get lined up right. We’ve got to get in and out and get 11 hats to the football – everything that every football coach says, that’s what we have to do – all the cliché’s, but we have really got to get better at those things by next Friday,” Baker said.

UP NEXT: Rockingham travels to take on cross-county rival McMichael in the season opener Aug. 19.