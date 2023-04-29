The regular season is a wrap and now the three county varsity softball teams are making plans for the Mid-State 2A and 3A Conference tournaments that begin next week. The Reidsville Rams didn’t field a team this season, but McMichael, Morehead and Rockingham look like contenders.

The cream of the crop this season is undefeated McMichael at at 22-0. Top-to-bottom, this team is built for bringing home a title.

McMichael

No question about it, the Phoenix (8-0, 22-0) are state championship contenders. Throw into the mix, McMichael has several standout players from the Phoenix NCHSAA 2A state volleyball team and these girls are bonded, not to mention hungry, and they are committed to doing the same on the diamond.

Head coach Bob Casto says his team is a squad you can’t pitch around and the Phoenix have the numbers to prove it. They have dominated the Mid-State 2A Conference as well as the rest of the regular season competition.

According to HighSchoolOT's latest statewide top 25 softball poll, McMichael has taken the No. 1 ranked team in the state.

Rockingham

The Cougars (14-0, 16-5) is no slouch either whatsoever. Rockingham has been a state title contender for several years and now they are poised to do some serious damage and contend for championships in the next few weeks.

The Cougars blasted the completion last week with 15-0 wins over Atkins, followed by an 18-0 victory over Dudley and a 19-zip route of Northeast Guilford in the regular season finale. That confidence will be formidable heading into the tournament.

Morehead

The Panthers have challenged all year in the league play. Year-in-and-out, they are always on the radar in terms of state championship contenders. As of Friday, Morehead was tied for second in the conference, so a lock in the post season is not guaranteed. Most know, a first and second place regular season finish is the only automatic lock for the post season. However with a stellar record of 12-4, they are in and likely will host in the first round regardless of what happens in the tournament.

It should be a fun ride heading into the sunset.