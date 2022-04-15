County softball teams prepare for final stretch of regular season

With just under two weeks remaining in the 2022 softball season, the push for the playoffs is set to reach its apex. Still in the hunt for a conference championship, and an automatic post season bid among the four county high school teams including McMichael, Morehead and Rockingham. Reidsville is on the outside looking in, but there is still a chance if they can pull off a couple of upsets in the Mid-State 2A Conference tournament which begins May 2.

In the Mid-State 2A race, McMichael (5-1, 14-4) is currently in second place in the league standings, a half-game behind league leader West Stokes (6-0, 10-2-1). The Lady Phoenix have just enough time left to potentially close the gap with four conference games remaining where they will be favored in at least three of those, if not all of them.

If the Lady Phoenix perform as well in the second half of their remaining round-robin series’, things are looking rosy.

In the first game in the series groups, McMichael knocked off Morehead 5-1 March 8, defeated Walkertown 15-5 March 29, lost 2-1 to West Stokes 2-1 March 15 and then defeated Reidsville 17-0 April 1.

The loss to West Stokes was a game the Lady Phoenix dominated in nearly every statistical category instead of the final outcome, and it’s a game McMichael is eager to avenge.

Looking to get a glimpse of what post season competition might be like when the 2A NCHSAA state playoffs begin May 10, the McMichael softball team packed up and headed to the South Carolina coast for a series of competitive games last Saturday through Tuesday versus Gray’s Creek, North Myrtle Beach and Loris and emerged 2-2. The good news is the losses do not count against them in the conference standings.

Morehead (3-2, 7-5) and Walkertown (4-4, 12-6) aren’t completely out of the conversation in earning a playoff bid, but they will have to sweep the remaining conference competition and get some help from the front runners in order to earn an at-large selection or win the league tournament which begins May 2 for another complimentary spot.

Mid-State 3A

Meanwhile, in the Mid-State 3A Conference race, Rockingham (11-0, 14-2) is currently sitting in first place and looking like the clear-cut favorite to bring home a regular season title. Currently undefeated in league play, the Lady Cougars have been on a tear, winning 13-consecutive games and posted four shutouts.

Eastern Guilford (10-2, 12-5) is still in the hunt and Southern Guilford (8-3, 9-5) is chasing an automatic playoff berth as well. If the season ended today, Southern would likely be looking like an at-large selection.

As for Dudley (5-5, 4-7) and Atkins (5-5, 6-9), they still have work to do and will need to make a run to the conference tournament championship to have a shot at the 3A post season. As for H.P. Central (1-8, 1-9), N.E. Guilford (0-9, 0-12) and Smith (0-8, 0-8), a Cinderella conference tournament is the last hope of making the post season.

Both the Mid-State 2A and 3A Conference tournaments begin May 2.

UP NEXT: Morehead (3-2, 7-5) hosts McMichael (5-1, 14-4) Tuesday and Rockingham (11-0, 14-2) hosts Reidsville (2-5, 2-7) Wednesday.