Spring is in the air and so is the action on the diamond as the four county public county softball teams took to the field in 2023 play this past week. McMichael, Morehead, Reidsville and Rockingham are all looking forward to the possibilities as winter turns to spring. Let’s take a look at what to expect:

Snap Shots

Rockingham

The veteran loaded defending Mid-State 3A Conference championship team has their collective eyes on the ultimate prize – a state title – and the Cougars have got the tools to do it. With virtually everyone back from a 24-3 overall and 14-0 regular season squad in 2022, odds are the Cougars are going to be tough to handle in 2023.

They came out of the gate strong in a dominant season-opening 17-7 win over cross-county rival Morehead March 2 in Wentworth.

Last season, after dropping their opening two games to McMichael, Rockingham won 24-straight and made a deep post season run before succumbing to North Buncombe by a 3-1 margin in the third round of the state playoffs May 17, 2022.

The Cougars are hungry and talented enough to do what no other Rockingham County softball team has done to-date – win a state title.

McMichael

Similarly, the Phoenix has state championship ambitions. After closing out 2022 with a 21-7 record, and a second place finish behind state power West Stokes, McMichael picked up where they left off last season winning their first two games in impressive fashion this week.

The Phoenix made a solid run before being knocked out by arch-rival West Stokes by a 4-3 margin last season, so McMichael is thinking there is unfinished business entering 2023.

And why not?! DMHS has virtually everyone back and a pitching rotation that will shut most teams down. In addition, they have a scary batting order of one through nine that can all go yard.

Morehead

The Panthers, who always prove to be a contender, had a 16-9 finish in 2022 and have a solid roster of returning players and are looking to make a statement in 2023 after making it to the third round of the post season last year.

Reidsville

Looking to rebuild from a 2-13 finish in 2022, the Rams have nowhere to go but up. The Rams are athletic and poised to build for the future. Reidsville looks to take the first step in moving forward with their first game road trip to T.W. Andrews March 14.