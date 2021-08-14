County teams get final preseason tune-up prior to official kick off set for Friday night

Last season, Rockingham closed out the season at 3-4, which wasn’t where they were hoping to be, but they did finish the season on a dramatic high-note versus cross-county rival Morehead in the finale. Trailing 15-13 with just 50 seconds remaining in the game, the Cougars got the ball on the ensuing kickoff and drove to the footstep of the red zone, setting up Juan Gonzalez for a last-second 39-yard field goal to give Rockingham the 16-15 victory April 9.

Rockingham head coach Brad Baker said despite the lack of a break from last season to the fall schedule, his guys came in ready to put in some quality work in the summer.

“It was absolutely a quick turnaround, but I think it actually helped us,” Baker said. “We had that last-second victory to end our season, and I think our kids that are coming back, they were ready to get started right away. So I think we jumped right back into it and are trying to keep that momentum going from the end of last season.”

As far as locking down the starters, Baker said for most positions he and his staff have clear-cut answers, but this season he has an advantage he’s never experienced as Rockingham’s head coach.