County teams get final preseason tune-up prior to official kick off set for Friday night

Last week was a busy one across the county for the four public high school football teams.
Morehead, McMichael, Reidsville and Rockingham had several scrimmages throughout the week and last Friday marked the final set before the first official whistle sounds Aug. 20 in the regular season opener.
In Friday night’s annual Farm Bureau Insurance Jamboree at Reidsville’s Community Stadium, the Phoenix faced Southwest Randolph, the Cougars took on Southeast Guilford, and the Rams curtain closed sooner than anticipated versus Wake Forest in the nightcap. Just minutes into the game, a massive thunderstorm moved into the area and forced officials to call the game.
Earlier in the evening, JV action with the county teams was going on simultaneously throughout the course of the late afternoon and into the evening on other fields on the Reidsville High School campus.
Meanwhile, Morehead elected to close out their scrimmage against Tunstall on Thursday night in Eden.
With training camp now in the rearview mirror, let’s take a look at what to look forward to for the season opener this coming Friday:
McMichael snapshot
After closing out the shortened 2021 spring season with a couple of wins under their collective belts, things are looking up for the McMichael football program. The Phoenix have the most experience on the roster they have fielded in recent memory.
Just like everyone else in the state, there was a quick turnaround between the end of the shortened spring season and summer workouts, but all-told, it worked out well for the Phoenix.
“It seemed like there was no down time for the kids. We jumped right into summer workouts and conditioning, so it was a very quick turnaround without a lot of time to change gears and decompress,” McMichael head coach Tony McCants said. “We had a 7-on-7 with Reidsville, and they didn’t even have helmets because they were getting reconditioned since they had just got done playing two weeks before.
“It’s hard to believe we just got finished with the season a few months ago, but that helps us with continuity. We try to do the same offense and defense, so a lot of the kids haven’t forgotten our base packages which means it makes the install period a bit easier and manageable coming out of camp.”
In addition, the Phoenix were able to add some numbers this summer which has been a major struggle in recent years.
They have proven experience returning at key positions as well, including Matthew Wright at quarterback and athlete Brady Elrod, who played pretty-much every down on offense and defense last spring.
In addition, look for Zakh Dalton to get more repetitions running the ball and also see some time on the defensive line this season. McCants said he is looking for big things from running back Jayden Moore as well. He played a little bit in the spring as a freshman, but McCants is looking to feature him in the backfield because he makes things happen with the ball in his hands.
Jace Dunn will be one of Wright’s top targets at wide receiver, and rising senior Ashton Tuttle should be a ball-hawk in the secondary. Jacob Swisher also has looked good at linebacker as well as the offensive line.
Numbers are up too. McMichael has 43 total on the roster currently compared with ending the spring with 27. That allows the program to have both JV and varsity teams this season, which hasn’t always been the case. McCants says establishing a strong JV program is valuable to help teach the young guys the game and give them experience that will pay dividends at the varsity level.
Depth and inexperience have been just a part of the problem in recent years, and now that both of those problems seem to be shifting in McMichael’s favor in the newly realigned Mid-State 2A Conference. The Phoenix and Morehead were both reclassified into the league and now they will be competing against schools with similar student-athlete populations, so that should level the playing field in terms of competition as compared to years past.
“The experience factor is very valuable,” McCants said. “Like I said earlier, it makes install easier because they remember the play book and we are able to add some wrinkles and we are able to expand the playbook a little more with some nuances, so we are able to window dress a little more. Being able to motion kids or line them up on a different spot where the defense may not be familiar with them lining up.”
With the program seemingly moving in the right direction, the coach feels that will continue to attract players that have traditionally stayed away from football.
“I think that is a big deal. Kids want to come out and have fun, and one of my main goals was to make this an enjoyable process for everybody involved,” McCants said. “It’s not fun getting beat 70-0 or 45-0, so we are really trying to establish being competitive and build a solid JV team. There are some things that have helped us bring in numbers and some things that will help us to continue to grow.
“There are still plenty of kids in the halls when we get back to school that I’ll talk to daily about coming out next season. This year, we got a couple of them hooked.”
McMichael opens up on the road at cross-county rival Rockingham next Friday night in Wentworth.
Reidsville snapshot
Reidsville, the defending state champions, hosts Western Alamance, who finished 9-1 last season, in week No. 1. The Warriors have been a power program in the region for many years, and head coach Jimmy Teague always has his team prepared. That should provide the Rams with an out-of-conference measuring stick to see not only where they are, but where they need to improve.
The Rams have a lot of big shoes to fill, including departed senior Breon Pass, who was a two-time All-State selection, and three-year starting quarterback Kyle Pinnix, who was selected as the overall MVP in Reidsville’s 35-6 win over Mountain Heritage in the 2021 Spring 2A NCHSAA State Championship game May 8. Pinnix not only rewrote the Reidsville passing record books, but he also led the Rams to three-consecutive 2A NCHSAA State Championships.
Sophomore quarterbacks Aljariq Lee and Rockingham junior transfer Landon Denny are two solid options to fill Pinnix’s big shoes with each possessing a variety of skills both passing and running the football. Teague said he feels comfortable with both players. Could it turn into a similar situation that occurred in 2015 with Justin Jackson and Tanner Wilson splitting time behind center? That remains to be seen.
In addition, the Rams lost four-year varsity starter and the heart of the Rams defense in Ki Rankin, who will be playing alongside brother Trell at Winston-Salem State University later this fall.
The greatest attrition as compared to years past however appears to be in the trenches. All-Conference players Orion Johnson and East-West All Star selection Isaiah Mosqueda graduated, and for the first time in nearly half a decade, there is no clear leader on the offensive line.
“I think everybody recognizes that’s probably — and I wouldn’t say weakness — but the biggest places where we have holes to fill is on the offensive line,” Teague said. “We had four senior starters there last year, and all of those guys were very productive. Nashuan Price, he started as a sophomore. Obviously, he’s going to have to be the leader of that group.
“We’ve moved a couple of guys around. Vince Widerman has moved from basically a slot receiver-type guy to the offensive line, and he’s doing very well right now.”
The coach is expecting big things from Kelly, Josh Williams and Trey Lee, who have played significant minutes in the past, so they are going to have to step up and be players the Rams can count on for the majority of the reps. Tommy Lundsford is another one that is in the mix to play a lot this season as well.
Despite the question marks on the offensive line, perhaps Reidsville’s best chance to keep the momentum they have steadily built since 2016 will likely be with their athleticism across the board in conjunction to establishing a solid rushing attack, but things will most certainly have to come together up front before that happens.
Reidsville has a stable of capable running backs that will look to fill the shoes of Ste’vian Harrison. Paul Widerman, James Watlington and Omarie Siddles will be competing for repetitions so who the go-to guy will be has yet to be determined.
“It’s almost a carbon copy of ‘17 in a way and ‘16, too,” Teague said. “We lost an awful lot in those seasons, too, but the guys that we have back — obviously from last year’s team — we are confident in their abilities. We are just going to try and plug some young guys in and it will be interesting to see how they react on Friday nights over the next few weeks before we can see where our weaknesses are and where we can get better.”
Rockingham snapshot
Last season, Rockingham closed out the season at 3-4, which wasn’t where they were hoping to be, but they did finish the season on a dramatic high-note versus cross-county rival Morehead in the finale. Trailing 15-13 with just 50 seconds remaining in the game, the Cougars got the ball on the ensuing kickoff and drove to the footstep of the red zone, setting up Juan Gonzalez for a last-second 39-yard field goal to give Rockingham the 16-15 victory April 9.
Rockingham head coach Brad Baker said despite the lack of a break from last season to the fall schedule, his guys came in ready to put in some quality work in the summer.
“It was absolutely a quick turnaround, but I think it actually helped us,” Baker said. “We had that last-second victory to end our season, and I think our kids that are coming back, they were ready to get started right away. So I think we jumped right back into it and are trying to keep that momentum going from the end of last season.”
As far as locking down the starters, Baker said for most positions he and his staff have clear-cut answers, but this season he has an advantage he’s never experienced as Rockingham’s head coach.
“For the first time that I’ve been here, we’ve got our returning starting quarterback back, and that’s Luke Smith,” Baker said. “He ended the year in the spring on high note, and he’s done everything right in the summer. He’s the leader of our team. He is a great quarterback, but he’s an excellent leader with getting all of the guys to go in the same direction. As a coach, you feel really fortunate to have that guy as your quarterback.”
In addition, RCHS has their starting running back returning in Josh Campbell.
“He’s a kid that does everything right,” Baker said. “He was voted a captain along with Luke by his teammates. He’s a strong runner and does everything the right way—every set, every rep. He’s just a guy you like to have around.”
Like everyone else in the countyz the Cougars have holes to fill. Rockingham lost the left side of their offensive line with Colby Smith and Cayton Moore graduating. But they do have the center, the right guard and the tackle back. Baker said he will be looking for leadership from Conner Lamberth, Stone Huskey, Seth Frazier and Lucas Wilson, and he feels like he has a handful of other qualified players to plug into the lineup in any given situation.
“That’s part of what we are trying to iron out during the scrimmage, but we have some guys that have been around the program like Jeffrey Hairston, Sullie Hall who just started playing football last season,” Baker said. “He’s 6-5 and 350 pounds, and he moves pretty well to be that big. Then we’ve got a sophomore Drew Hazelwood that will be in the mix as well.”
Even though the Mid-State 3A Conference has been realigned and has a new cast of characters, one thing hasn’t changed. It’s still a tough league, but that is something Baker is not concerned with.
“We have Dudley, we have Eastern Guilford, and there are a lot of up-and-comers like us,” Baker said. “But I tell our kids all of the time — whoever is on the schedule, we are going to come to play. It doesn’t matter what they do, it matters what we do if we execute and do the things we are supposed to do.”
The Cougars host cross-county rival McMichael in Wentworth in week No. 1. Last season, the Cougars won by a 41-8 margin on March 5, 2021.
Morehead snapshot
So far, first-year Morehead football coach Maurice Torain said the coaching transition has been smooth sailing.
“It’s been pretty good. I’d have to say for a small 2A school, we’ve been averaging around 40 kids per workout,” Torain said. “We worked out in the mornings, so that was an adjustment for the kids from previous summers. We hit the field from 7 a.m. in the morning to 11 a.m., so that was a little bit of a transitional period. But the kids adjusted fine. Plus, I’m fully staffed, so we are good on that end and we are coming along.”
It appears rising junior Jaden Martin will once again be playing quarterback, and the coach said he has shown wisdom well-beyond his years.
“He’s definitely one of the leaders and a good, quality kid,” Torain said. “He does everything I ask, and he’s been one of the guys that have helped along with the coaching transition along with a couple of other underclassmen and seniors. So we look to him to be the guy back there again.”
The Panthers will be looking to a couple of other underclassmen to make an impact as well with running back Corey Philson and wide receiver Brittyn Barns. Juniors Tyler Moore and Jaheem Stamps are showing they’ve got what it takes to make an impact, too.
“I feel like we’ve got a great stable of running backs,” Torain said. “Plus, we’ve got a good core of seniors that are helping those guys along the way with Will Twilla, Jerry Booth, Clint Hopern and Michael Hall. So we’ve got a good mix of skill position guys at each role, and they are helping the young guys along. Before all is said and done, a lot of people are going to know who they are before this season is over with.”
Like McMichael, Morehead has been recently reclassified and will compete in the Mid-State 2A. This should give the Panthers a chance to compete against similarly sized schools, and with the injection of new excitement from a fresh coaching staff, Torain hopes that’s going to be the right formula to build a top-flight program.
“I like to have physical football teams, so we are going to establish the run,” Torain said, “but understand we are going to get the ball in the air to guys in spaces and let them do what they do. The guys are all buying-in and working really hard to make an impact.”
Morehead hosts Western Guilford in the season opener Aug. 20.