County teams hit the practice field for the first time this week

McMichael who finished 0-11 in 2019 is looking for a clean slate this season. That starts with new head football coach Tony McCants. A veteran offensive line coach at White Knoll High School in Lexington, SC, McCants brings a winning resume to McMichael. He and White Knoll head coach Dean Howell helped guide the Timberwolves to a 6-4 record in 2019, and DMHS Athletic Director Thomas Horton, as well as the Phoenix players, are hoping bringing McCants on board will create a new winning culture for a program that has struggled to maintain coaching stability over the years. McCants replaced Daniel Bradford who stepped down at the end of January 2019 to rejoin Earl Bates’ staff at Northeast Guilford at the time. That duo is now at Southeast Guilford. If there is anything positive about the cancellation of the 2020 season in McMichael’s case, it gave McCants and his staff 10 months to get to know the players as well as implement his system.