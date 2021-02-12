County teams hit the practice field for the first time this week

High school football in February? Sounds strange, but yes, thanks to COVID-19, that’s the situation.
Teams from across Rockingham County hit the gridiron for the first official practice of the 2021 winter high school football season Monday. Due to the ongoing pandemic crisis, the 2020 fall football season was cancelled for the majority of teams across North Carolina. To remedy the situation, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association elected to move football to winter, with a shorter schedule, to allow teams a chance to play out a portion of the games missed in 2020. Only seven regular season games will be played, instead of the usual 11, and the playoff field will be smaller with just four rounds versus six as in years past.
Traditionally, the first day of football practice is Aug. 1, but due to the COVID-19 crisis, the first day of practice this week was played on mostly wet and slightly frozen turf instead of the unforgiving heat of summer.
This year, the season opener is set for Feb. 26 and runs through May 8 when the state championships are scheduled to be held at a location yet to be determined.
By the Feb. 26 kickoff date, it will have been 440 days since high school football games were played for the majority of programs in the state.
County snap shots
The Rams
Reidsville, the defending 2019 2A NCHAA state champions, are loaded, and considered a favorite to compete for another title. Given that more than three dozen experienced players are back from that 15-1 title-winning team, in addition to a talented crew of underclassmen, Reidsville will be tough to beat. Led by the 2019 MVP of the championship squad, wide receiver and defensive back Breon Pass, in addition to quarterback Kyle Pinnix, the Rams not only have proven leaders, but plenty of weapons once again.
Both players were Mid-State 2A All Conference selections and Pass was a 2019 North Carolina Coaches Association All-State selection as well.
Pinnix amassed 3,226 yards as a junior, and not only tied a single-season Rams record with 45 passing TD’s, but set the new career mark with 82 touchdowns over the course of his high school career to date.
Throw in a solid rushing attack and an always tough Reidsville defense, they have the tools to repeat.
Since taking over the starting quarterback job as a sophomore, Pinnix and the Rams are a remarkable 31-1 in his two seasons as the starting signal caller.
Perhaps most impressive, during his tenure behind center, Reidsville has won back-to-back state championships.
The Rams have been to the last four-consecutive state title games, winning three, and have won 21 state crowns total, the most of any high school team in the state of North Carolina.
Reidsville will host Rockingham in a scrimmage at Community Stadium Feb. 19 and open up the 2021 season with a road trip at Thomasville.
The Cougars
Rockingham is looking to bounce back after a 2-9 season in 2019, and the good news is, the Cougars have 34 returning players to kick off the 2021 winter campaign. That experience should certainly cure some of the past growing pains RCHS has experienced in recent years. Quarterbacks Luke Smith and Mason Denny, who each received a significant number of reps in 2019, are back and it doesn’t hurt to have 6-7, 297 pound offensive tackle Colby Smith up front protecting their blind side. Smith, who just signed a National Letter of Intent for a scholarship to play at SEC power Auburn following his senior season for the Cougars, will most certainly be a force on the defensive line as well. His size, quickness and ability to use his long levers, makes him a very formidable matchup on either side of the ball.
Rockingham head coach Brad Baker, who took over in 2017, has assembled a solid staff over the years and made significant strides to get the Cougars back into the win column on a regular basis. Rockingham fans are hoping that is going to be the case this season.
The Cougars will travel to Reidsville for a scrimmage Feb. 19 and will be on the road to face Mid-State 3A Conference foe Western Alamance in the first regular season game of the year.
The Panthers
Morehead, who finished 4-8 last season, is looking to not only get back above .500, but making plansg to get back to the post season. Since the Panthers were approved to move down from the 3A classification to 2A along with McMichael, the road to the playoffs is a little easier than in years past. Along with the move to 2A, the Mid-State Conference became a split league, so the winner between the Panthers and Phoenix will receive an automatic 2A champion post season bid. That certainly puts more of an emphasis on the March 12 McMichael at Morehead game, but you can bet MHS head coach Lin Stadler and company want to show that they can compete with the heavy hitters in the league.
Probably the biggest question most fans have is at quarterback. Jamal Dalton, who was the Morehead QB for the majority of the snaps over the previous three seasons graduated, but the Panthers do seem to have an heir apparent in sophomore Jadan Martin. Big, athletic and a student of the game, he should be a good fit not only on offense, but as either an outside linebacker or defensive end. In addition, running back Jacob Svedek will be back as a senior after proving himself as a cable ball-carrier during his junior campaign. MHS has a number of other players back with experience, so the Panthers are hoping for a break-out season.
Morehead hosts a scrimmage versus Cedar Ridge Feb. 18 and will hit the road for the season opener at Person County.
The Phoenix
McMichael who finished 0-11 in 2019 is looking for a clean slate this season. That starts with new head football coach Tony McCants. A veteran offensive line coach at White Knoll High School in Lexington, SC, McCants brings a winning resume to McMichael. He and White Knoll head coach Dean Howell helped guide the Timberwolves to a 6-4 record in 2019, and DMHS Athletic Director Thomas Horton, as well as the Phoenix players, are hoping bringing McCants on board will create a new winning culture for a program that has struggled to maintain coaching stability over the years. McCants replaced Daniel Bradford who stepped down at the end of January 2019 to rejoin Earl Bates’ staff at Northeast Guilford at the time. That duo is now at Southeast Guilford. If there is anything positive about the cancellation of the 2020 season in McMichael’s case, it gave McCants and his staff 10 months to get to know the players as well as implement his system.
McMichael is slated to host a scrimmage versus Atkins Feb. 19 and host Mid-State Conference rival Northern Guilford in their season opener.
2021 County Football Schedules:
Thursday, Feb. 18
Morehead versus Cedar Ridge (scrimmage), 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19
Reidsville versus Rockingham (scrimmage), 6 p.m.
McMichael versus Atkins (scrimmage), 5 p.m.
Feb. 26
Reidsville at Thomasville
Rockingham versus Western Alamance
McMichael versus Northern Guilford
Morehead at Person
March 5
Reidsville at East Surry
Rockingham at McMichael
Morehead at Western Alamance, 7 p.m.
Mar. 12
Reidsville versus Ragsdale
McMichael at Morehead, 7 p.m.
Rockingham at Northeast Guilford
Mar. 19
Reidsville at Carrboro, 6:30 p.m.
McMichael at Western Alamance
Rockingham versus Eastern Alamance
Morehead versus Northeast Guilford
Mar. 26
Reidsville at Graham
McMichael at Person, 7 p.m.
Rockingham at Northern Guilford
Morehead at Eastern Alamance
April 1
Rockingham versus Person
April 2
Reidsville versus Cummings
McMichael at Northeast Guilford, 7 p.m.
Morehead versus Northern Guilford
April 9
Reidsville versus Bartlett Yancey
Morehead at Rockingham
McMichael versus Eastern Alamance
*All games at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
2021 NCHSAA State Playoffs
Sat., April 10 Bracketing
Fri., April 16 1st Round
Fri., April 23 2nd Round
Fri., April 30 Regional
Sat., May 8 State Championship