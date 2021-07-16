County teams put in work during 7 on 7 scrimmages during summer training programs

The Rams proved virtually untouchable for the better part of the last decade in the previous Mid-State 2A Conference alignment which featured Bartlett Yancey, Cummings, Graham and Carrboro. Those teams probably won't shed many tears given Reidsville's dominance since those rivalries won't continue for the foreseeable future.

RHS opens with a home game versus Western Alamance Aug. 20 that is surely going to pack the house with two rabid fan bases eager to see how each stacks up against one another.

The Rams, who have been to the state championship game the last five seasons in a row, winning four of five titles, lost a lot of talent due to graduation so just how good they will be, remains to be seen.

Key losses include three-year starting quarterback Kyle Pinnix, the 2021 2A NCHSAA MVP; North Carolina Coaches Association All-State athlete Breon Pass, as well as defensive stalwart Ki Rankin, so there are several big pairs of cleats to fill this fall.

The good news in Rams country is there is still plenty of talent in the cupboard. But those aforementioned roles will be paramount to if Reidsville can get back to the cat-bird seat they have become so accustomed to occupying over the last five seasons.