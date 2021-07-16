County teams put in work during 7 on 7 scrimmages during summer training programs

For most people, the often overwhelming July heat means a lot of different things including summer cookouts and trips to the swimming pool. But for many locals, it’s a time where dedicated players and coaches put in plenty of good old-fashioned hard work on the gridiron to lay the foundation for the upcoming football season.
The McMichael, Morehead, Reidsville and Rockingham varsity programs did just that at several 7-on-7 scrimmages across the Triad last week preparing for regular season play set to kickoff Aug. 20.
It has been the shortest break between seasons since the 2020 campaigned was moved to the spring of 2021, but players hit the field eager to show what they could do nonetheless.
Coaches, players and fans alike can look forward to significant changes this season with brand new conference alignments locked in as well as division shifts.
In 2020, McMichael and Morehead were reclassified down from 3A to 2A programs due to student body enrollment numbers steadily dwindling in recent years. The new alignment should level the playing field somewhat since those teams will no longer have conference match-ups with significantly larger schools like Northern Guilford, Eastern Alamance and Western Alamance for example.
In addition, there were two coaching regime changes at Morehead and McMichael.
Tony McCants takes over for Daniel Bradford at McMichael, and Maurice Torain is the new head man at Morehead after the Lin Stadler coaching change earlier this spring.
The new Mid-State 2A Conference includes the Phoenix, Panthers, Reidsville, North Forsyth, T.W. Andrews, Walkertown and West Stokes.
The Mid-State 3A Conference was restructured as well with Rockingham slated to compete alongside new league members Atkins, Ben L. Smith, Dudley, Eastern Guilford, High Point Central, Northeast Guilford and Southern Guilford.
As is the norm, all county teams will play this season regardless of conference affiliation.
Voluntary workouts will continue until practice officially begins in August and all four county teams will get final tune-ups at scrimmages the week prior to Aug. 20 season opener.
Considering the strong conference realignments, the 2021 season should be one of the more competitive in recent memory.
Reidsville, the defending 2A NCHSAA state champions, have arguably the toughest schedule in the county this year. In addition to competing in a stronger conference across the board as compared to years past, the Rams face perennial post season powerhouse programs including Western Alamance, Page and Eastern Alamance in out-of-conference play.
The Rams proved virtually untouchable for the better part of the last decade in the previous Mid-State 2A Conference alignment which featured Bartlett Yancey, Cummings, Graham and Carrboro. Those teams probably won't shed many tears given Reidsville's dominance since those rivalries won't continue for the foreseeable future.
RHS opens with a home game versus Western Alamance Aug. 20 that is surely going to pack the house with two rabid fan bases eager to see how each stacks up against one another.
The Rams, who have been to the state championship game the last five seasons in a row, winning four of five titles, lost a lot of talent due to graduation so just how good they will be, remains to be seen.
Key losses include three-year starting quarterback Kyle Pinnix, the 2021 2A NCHSAA MVP; North Carolina Coaches Association All-State athlete Breon Pass, as well as defensive stalwart Ki Rankin, so there are several big pairs of cleats to fill this fall.
The good news in Rams country is there is still plenty of talent in the cupboard. But those aforementioned roles will be paramount to if Reidsville can get back to the cat-bird seat they have become so accustomed to occupying over the last five seasons.
Rockingham will host cross-county rival McMichael and Morehead has a home match-up with Western Guilford in their first week of play in the 2021 season.
The Phoenix finished at 2-6, Rockingham was 3-4 and Morehead closed out the 2021 spring campaign at 1-5 record, so all are hoping the new conference realignments, combined with changes at the top where MHS and DMHS are concerned, can put those programs on a winning track.
On Aug. 20, we will get our first glimpse of what the future looks like in a true season of change.