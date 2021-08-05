County teams release schedules for preseason football scrimmages

Morehead, McMichael, Reidsville and Rockingham – have locked down preseason schedules for the much-anticipated final preseason scrimmages.

McMichael, Reidsville and Rockingham are all slated for the annual 2021 Farm Bureau Insurance Football Jamboree which will be held at the Rams facilities Aug. 13.

Meanwhile, Morehead has a series of scrimmages on Aug. 12 in Eden.

Football practice officially kicked off last week, so anticipation for week No. 1 kickoff is quickly building across the state.

The Farm Bureau sponsored event will showcase both JV and varsity programs that conducted simultaneously on three fields at both Reidsville Senior High and RMS next week.

The facilities include the baseball field, the RHS practice football field and Community Stadium, the home of the Rams.

Other participants at the Bureau Jamboree include Southwest Randolph, Southeast Guilford and Wake Forest.

“It’s been a great project to be a part of and we are hoping for another good turnout in the community. We are proud of all our teams here in Rockingham County and happy to be a part of it once again,” Farm Bureau Insurance Agency Manager Jeff Law said.