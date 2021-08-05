County teams release schedules for preseason football scrimmages

Morehead, McMichael, Reidsville and Rockingham – have locked down preseason schedules for the much-anticipated final preseason scrimmages.
McMichael, Reidsville and Rockingham are all slated for the annual 2021 Farm Bureau Insurance Football Jamboree which will be held at the Rams facilities Aug. 13.
Meanwhile, Morehead has a series of scrimmages on Aug. 12 in Eden.
Football practice officially kicked off last week, so anticipation for week No. 1 kickoff is quickly building across the state.
The Farm Bureau sponsored event will showcase both JV and varsity programs that conducted simultaneously on three fields at both Reidsville Senior High and RMS next week.
The facilities include the baseball field, the RHS practice football field and Community Stadium, the home of the Rams.
Other participants at the Bureau Jamboree include Southwest Randolph, Southeast Guilford and Wake Forest.
“It’s been a great project to be a part of and we are hoping for another good turnout in the community. We are proud of all our teams here in Rockingham County and happy to be a part of it once again,” Farm Bureau Insurance Agency Manager Jeff Law said.
In addition to action at the Farm Bureau Football Jamboree, Morehead has a slate of scrimmages on Aug. 13 in Eden featuring Western Guilford, Walkertown, Tunstall and Western Guilford.
All of those competitive programs will unquestionably provide a solid tune-up for the Rockingham County teams prior to the regular season kickoff which begins Aug. 20.
In week No. 1 regular season action, Reidsville hosts Western Alamance, Rockingham will take on cross-county rival McMichael in Wentworth and Morehead hosts Western Guilford.
There are several significant changes fans will look forward to for the 2021 fall season. Both the Mid-State 2A and Mid-State 3A Conferences have been realigned, so all of the county rivalries are ensured to continue, while other new ones will develop.
Morehead and McMichael join Reidsville in the 2A along with North Forsyth, T.W. Andrews, Walkertown and West Stokes.
Rockingham, in the retooled Mid-State 3A, features Atkins, Ben L. Smith, Dudley, Eastern Guilford, High Point Central, Northeast Guilford and Southern Guilford.
In addition, there were two coaching changes in the county.
Tony McCants replaced Daniel Bradford at McMichael and Maurice Torain took over for Lin Stadler at Morehead.
In addition to the Jamboree, Farm Bureau is the title sponsor for the Reidsville football program and will be at games throughout the season to meet the people and show their support.