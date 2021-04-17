Croatan proves too tough for McMichael in the first round of the post season

NEWPORT – Despite cutting the Cougars lead to in the second quarter at 12-7 off of McMichael junior quarterback Matthew Wright’s 15-yard TD pass to Brady Elrod with 11:14 left in the frame that brought the Phoenix to a one-possession margin, unfortunately, that was the team’s lone trip to the end zone over the course of the night as Croatan took control down the stretch to claim a 55-7 win in the first round of the 2021 2AA NCHSAA state playoffs Friday night.

It was all Cougars from that point forward, as they piled on 16 more points for the 28-7 lead by the half.

A pair of turnovers that resulted in touchdowns didn’t help McMichael’s cause either as Croatan's Colton Sullivan returned interceptions from 28 and 60 yards out for TDs. He was effective in the backfield as well rushing for 93 yards on 16 carries offensively.

Wright led McMichael offensively, completing 9 of 18 passes for 98 yards.

The Phoenix closed out the 2021 season with a 2-6 record while the Cougars improved to 7-1.

Courtesy of the win, Croatan advanced to the second round in the Eastern Region to take on No. 1 seed Washington (6-1) who defeated No. 8 South Granville (5-3) 35-0 in the first round April 16.

BOX SCORE