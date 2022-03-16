Crouse is taking his golf game to Guilford College

WENTWORTH - Rockingham senior Luke Crouse signed his National Letter of Intent to play golf and continue his education at Guilford College following high school graduation later this spring.

A four-year varsity golf player for the Cougars, Crouse put himself in a position to succeed with his hard-nosed work ethic.

“He started to prepare himself for success really early. He took lessons and played in tournaments and spent a lot of time working to improve his game. Plus he’s got a really great attitude and he’s good on the course and in the classroom. I’m really proud of him and think he will do well at Guilford,” Rockingham head golf coach Mike Williams said.

Guilford has developed a strong reputation for a solid program over the years and Crouse said he wanted to find a good school where he could study business as well as play golf at the next level.

“I took a visit over there recently and I just feel like I will be a good fit there. I really like the coach and it’s a great school as well so I’m really excited to have this opportunity,” the senior said.

Crouse said Williams’ light-hearted and fun approach has been unique and he’s looking forward to a strong senior season.

“He’s a character, but a really good guy. I’ve learned a lot from him and he’s really helped me improve my game a lot. He wants you to succeed,” said Crouse.

The 2022 season recently got underway and Crouse helped the Cougars claim a 5 point win in Mid-State 3A Conference opener.

“I just want to go out there and improve every day and be the best player I can be. I think we have the potential to be really good this year,” Crouse said.