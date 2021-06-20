Cunane, Brown-Turner Win AmeriCup Gold with Team USA

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – NC State women's basketball's Elissa Cunane and Jakia Brown-Turner are headed back to Raleigh with gold medals as they helped Team USA defeat Puerto Rico, 74-59, in the 2021 AmeriCup final on Saturday at Coliseo Roberto Clemente.

Cunane is a name familiar to area sports fans from her legendary career at Northern Guilford, where she helped lead the Nighthawks to multiple 3A NCHSAA state championships

In the title game, Cunane was one of three players (Rhyne Howard, Aliyah Boston) to post double figures in scoring. She scored 12 points (6-of-11 shooting) and hauled in six rebounds to help lead the United States to the victory.

For her performance throughout the entire tournament, Cunane was tabbed to the FIBA AmeriCup All Star Team. In six games with Team USA, the Wolfpack center averaged 12.8 points, 58.3 percent shooting (28-of-48) and eight rebounds per game. Her rebounding average paced the United States.

Brown-Turner also made the most of her time with Team USA, averaging 10.9 minutes and adding 3.8 points and 3.0 rebounds per outing.