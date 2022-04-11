Cycle North Carolina Coastal Ride will be held this month for the seventh time in Edenton

DURHAM, N.C. – The Cycle North Carolina (CNC) Coastal Ride will kick-off Friday, April 22, in Edenton, NC. The 2022 participants represent 33 different states, the District of Columbia and Ontario, Canada. The CNC Coastal Ride was last hosted in Edenton in 2019. Edenton also hosted the Coastal Ride in 2016, 2013, 2010, 2007 and the inaugural event in 2004.

In all, this will be the seventh time Edenton has hosted the Cycle North Carolina Coastal Ride, the most of any town in the state. The fun-filled weekend will offer three days of cycling and feature some great Coastal Carolina food, music and historical sites. Cyclists will have many daily route options, ranging from 13-65+ miles, plus a century route to tackle on Saturday. The CNC Coastal Ride will also include many off-the-bike recreational activities in the Edenton area. Paddle boarding, kayaking, bird watching, boat rides, and beautiful sunsets will fill time away from the bike and provide a taste of spring in Coastal North Carolina. Riders can also take advantage of guided trolley tours, walking tours throughout historic Edenton, cruises on the Edenton Bay, and a live spring concert at John A. Holmes High School.

The Cycle North Carolina Coastal Ride is a fully supported bicycle event with support vehicles available to aid cyclists who experience physical or mechanical breakdowns. Rest stops will be set up every 10-20 miles along each route for riders to get off their bikes and explore, while quenching their hunger and thirst. Indoor and outdoor camping areas with amenities will be provided in Edenton at John A. Holmes High School and along the waterfront at Colonial Park on Edenton Bay. Participants will also fill the hotels, bed and breakfast inns and vacation homes in Edenton and the neighboring towns. Cycling routes will pass by and include attractions such as the Sycamore Arabian Horse Farm, Downtown Hertford, Woodard’s Pharmacy, Rocky Hock Playhouse, the Nicholson House, Black Rock Deli, Scotch Hall Plantation, Cashie River Tree House Village, Livermon Park and Zoo, Leggett’s Diner, Waterside Resort, Barnyard Betsy’s, Historic Somerset Place, downtown Gatesville and Merchant’s Mill Pond to name a few. Riders will be crossing the US-17 Bridge over the Chowan River on Sunday and the Soundside (Highway 32) bridge over the Albemarle Sound on Friday. Cyclists will also have the option to utilize the historic Sans Souci Cable Ferry, one of the last remaining cable ferries in North Carolina.

Evening entertainment will be provided both nights for participants in Edenton. Friday night is the Coastal Ride Kick-Off Social for all participants, featuring free beer courtesy of Hi-Wire Brewing Company and live music at Hicks Field, home to the Edenton Steamers. In addition to patronizing the local area restaurants, there will be a food truck alley which will provide cyclists with additional dining options throughout the weekend. Saturday night is the official CNC Coastal Ride Dinner where all participants can enjoy free beer from Hi-Wire Brewing and a complimentary catered meal from Keyzer’s Catering. During the meal, cyclists can enjoy a DJ down by the waterfront at the Barker House. Dinner, music and beer will set the scene so that cyclists can relax and unwind in Edenton’s historic downtown while they catch up with friends and socialize with other riders.

The Cycle North Carolina Coastal Ride is presented by Retire North Carolina. Partner organizations of Cycle North Carolina include: BODYARMOR, Capitol Broadcasting Company, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC, Lowes Foods, Truist, Hi-Wire Brewing, the N.C. Department of Transportation, and Motion Makers Bike Shop.

NCAS is dedicated to the promotion of the spirit of amateur sports, physical fitness and health to all ages and skill levels through the participation in organized events which enrich the state of North Carolina. For more information on NCAS and its events, please access www.ncsports.org.