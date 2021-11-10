Davis looks forward to putting his own stamp on Carolina basketball

CHAPEL HILL — Hubert Davis’ connections to North Carolina have touched just about everything in his life.

He played under late Hall of Famer Dean Smith before a 12-year NBA career. He coached under another Hall of Famer in Roy Williams. The program ties even reach into his family as the nephew of 1970s program great Walter Davis.

Now the 51-year-old first-time head coach – who took over after Williams’ retirement in April – is operating as a bridge from No. 19 UNC’s tradition-rich past to its future.

“It’s not just this job,” Davis said. “There hasn’t been a decision that I have made where I haven’t thought about what Coach Smith and what Coach Williams and what Coach (Bill) Guthridge would say or do.”

The first job for Davis — the program’s first-ever Black head coach — will be to squeeze consistency out of a roster that befuddled Williams all last season before bowing out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“I just feel like it’s a blessing that he got the job because I feel like we already had a connection when he was an assistant,” sophomore point guard Caleb Love said.