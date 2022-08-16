Defense getting shored up at WSSU after a week of football practice

JOHN DELL

Lee Newspapers

It’s been a week since Winston-Salem State’s preseason football camp opened, and the defense has yet to rest.

That’s the message the veterans are trying to convey to the younger players on a defense that must play better if the Rams are serious about contending in the CIAA’s Southern Division.

Coming off a 3-6 season, Coach Robert Massey’s team wasn’t bad on defense but it did give up 73 points in a demoralizing road loss to Chowan. There were a few bright spots in their three victories by the defense but there needs to be more consistency.

“I think it’s rather simple,” Massey said about what the Rams need to do this season. “We have to stop the run. You look at the games where we didn’t play well at all last season, and we didn’t stop the run. And now when you can’t stop the run (opposing) offensive coordinators can do whatever they want.”

The Rams held their first full-pad, contact practice on Monday morning and the energy level was high. The Rams are practicing at 6 a.m. so the large freshmen class (22 players) can go to ‘Ramdition’, which is a full week of freshmen orientation for all students at WSSU.

With about 45 minutes left in practice on Monday morning the freshmen class was excused so they could attend the first day of freshman orientation.

Massey wasn’t shy about what he said to the veterans after the practice.

“Some of you guys aren’t going to make the travel roster (to Canton, Ohio for the opener against Central State on Sept. 4) because let me tell you something, a lot of these freshmen will be playing,” Massey told his team. “It’s up to you to see that your name is on that travel list.”

One luxury the Rams have is an experienced defensive line with graduate seniors Karon Jeter (Mount Tabor) and Cam’Ron Perkins as well as redshirt sophomore Trevor Willard (Reagan). Helping give the line a boost are two transfers from UNC Pembroke – Octavis “Tater” McLaurin and Caleb Lowery.

The two transfers can play on the interior, which should help against the run.

“If you go back in the Chowan game they ran the ball early, and then started throwing the ball all over the place,” Massey said.

The Rams gave up nearly 150 yards on the ground per game last season as opponents averaged 4.2 yards per running play.

Willard, who was bothered by a late-season shoulder injury, is 100% and says the defense will be better.

“We have to attack better on the line and also do a better job of rushing the quarterback,” Willard said. “If we can do that and give DB’s time to be in position that’s only going to help us. We also have to do better when teams run the ball.”

Massey acknowledged that teams in the CIAA that run the ball are the contenders.

“We have a lot of returners who decided to come back for that extra year,” Willard said. “And we’ve got some new guys that are only going to help our defense.”

Maybe the most versatile player on defensive coordinator Markus McElveen’s unit is defensive back Deiontae Jones, who transferred before last season from N.C. A&T. Jones, who has his undergraduate degree in physical education, says he’s expecting big things from the defense.

“We have to be a lot better than last year because obviously that wasn’t enough,” said Jones, who can play cornerback, rover, linebacker and free safety. “I think our biggest emphasis is stopping the run and make them throw deep. That’s a good recipe for our defense.”

Jones, who led the Rams with three interceptions last season, is one of the most vocal leaders on the team.

“It’s all about us playing together on defense,” said the 24-year-old Jones. “If we can do that, we’ll be much better than last season.”

