Devon Daniels, N.C. State beat 17th-ranked North Carolina 79-76

What they're saying

“Our guys, we bend a little bit. We never broke." – Kevin Keatts, State coach.

“I'm proud of my team, and I thought we fought for 40 minutes.” – Keatts.

“We knew that he was going to have to play against four guys that were 6-10 or better, but he did a tremendous job. I thought he held his own.” – Keatts, on Bates.

“We got in a rhythm in the first half, right out of the gates. ... Just during the game, I could feel the growth with this team.” – Daniels.

“We've been hammering them pretty good for several years. They're tired of that. I think the difference in the game to me was their sense of urgency early in the game." – Williams.

“We just seem to can't get a good start versus anybody, maybe other than the first game. We've just been coming out real flat and just not playing hard, and then we get down and that's when we play harder.” – Bacot.

Notable

• State's previous four wins over Williams' Carolina teams came in 2007 (Raleigh), 2013 (Raleigh), 2015 (Chapel Hill) and 2018 (Chapel Hill).