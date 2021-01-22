Dixie Youth Baseball will be awarding 100 scholarships again this year valued at $2,000 each. The only requirement for these scholarships is that the person be a high school senior and must have played at least one season of Dixie Youth Baseball. District 8, which includes Rockingham, Caswell and Person Counties, has had recipients five out of the last six years. Last year, a student from Morehead High School won the scholarship. All applications must be postmarked by March 1 in order to be considered. Usually the date is Feb. 1, but due to the pandemic, it has been backed up this year. For additional information contact District 8 Director Terry Vernon at 336-280-5677.
Dixie Youth Baseball Scholarships
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
LAGRANGE - McMichael earned the programs first trip to the 2020-2021 2A NCHSAA state volleyball championship after defeating previously unbeat…
PILOT MOUNTAIN – Following a tough loss to Dudley earlier in the week, Reidsville got back on the good foot with a dominant 20-point road win …
Blue Devils teams have won eight NCAA championships during his tenure, which began in 2008.
MAYODAN – It was what fans in the county have come to expect when these two rivals get together — several lead changes and a game that came do…
The Reidsville basketball team claimed an impressive 84-58 Mid-State 2A Conference victory over Durham School of the Arts Tuesday night.
MAYODAN – Steady scoring and a stern Lady Phoenix defensive effort proved to be the primary factors as McMichael came away with a big 50-33 Mi…
MAYODAN – Steady scoring and a stern Lady Phoenix defensive effort proved to be the primary factors as McMichael came away with a big 50-33 Mi…
Full pairings at NCHSAA.org