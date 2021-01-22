Dixie Youth Baseball Scholarships

Dixie Youth Baseball will be awarding 100 scholarships again this year valued at $2,000 each. The only requirement for these scholarships is that the person be a high school senior and must have played at least one season of Dixie Youth Baseball. District 8, which includes Rockingham, Caswell and Person Counties, has had recipients five out of the last six years. Last year, a student from Morehead High School won the scholarship. All applications must be postmarked by March 1 in order to be considered. Usually the date is Feb. 1, but due to the pandemic, it has been backed up this year. For additional information contact District 8 Director Terry Vernon at 336-280-5677.