Dorrance, women’s soccer captures 900th program win

Sophomore Avery Patterson headed home the winning goal 40 seconds into the second overtime to give No. 7 North Carolina a 2-1 win Oct. 24 over No. 15 Notre Dame, the 900th win for head coach Anson Dorrance and the Tar Heel women’s soccer program.

Carolina improves to 11-2-3 overall, 4-2-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Irish drop to 12-4-1, 6-3-0 with their third loss in as many games.

Patterson took a cross from the right wing from Emily Moxley and struck the ball from the 6-yard line. It was her fifth goal of the season and third game-winner (also versus Ohio State and Pittsburgh).

Dorrance, the only head coach in the program’s 43-year history, is the NCAA record holder in wins. He is 330 ahead of former Connecticut head coach Len Tsantiris, who is second with 570. The 330-win margin is the second-largest in NCAA records.

The Tar Heels are 4-0-3 in seven overtime games this season, which equals the most OT games in program history (also seven in 2011 and 2014). The four wins in extra time also equal the school record (four in 2007 and 2014).

Carolina played all but one minute today without Maycee Bell, the All-ACC center back, who suffered a left ankle injury on a Notre Dame corner kick. She was helped off the field and was unable to return.