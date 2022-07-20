Driver Nick Wall suspended for the next two races at Bowman Gray Stadium and placed on suspension

Nick Wall, who was involved in a chase on the infield during a caution flag of the Street Stock Division race on Saturday night at Bowman Gray Stadium, has been suspended for the next two races.

Loren Pinilis, media relations director for the NASCAR-sanctioned series, confirmed the decision in an email.

“NASCAR officials have suspended Nick Wall for two race events at Bowman Gray Stadium and have put him on probation for the remainder of the 2022 season,” Pinilis wrote to the Journal.

Wall led Nate Gregg on a restart late in the race Saturday night before Gregg pushed Wall’s car into the infield and kept going. Wall then chased Gregg and drove into him three times in the infield.

The race ended after that, and Billy Gregg, Nate’s father, was given the victory. But a review by track officials gave the victory to Nate Gregg, who remains in front of the points race.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ