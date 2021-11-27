Dudley advances to regional final with 20-6 win at Statesvile

Dudley hit the hosts with a big play on their first snap after the defense forced a three-and-out to open the game. Jahmier Slade, the Panthers’ senior quarterback, kept the ball on a zone read and went 79 yards to the Statesville 5. One play later, K.J. Morehead scored on an off-tackle run.

“The end went with my running back, so I just pulled it and there was nothing but green grass,” said Slade, who finished with 155 yards on 10 carries, many of them on the zone read.

“We thought the end was getting up the field a lot and we were just going to read him,” Davis said. “If we went, we’d pull it, and if he stayed we’d give it. Jahmier did a good job of reading it on that play.”

Dudley hit another big play when Slade found R.J. Baker wide open behind the Statesville secondary for a 74-yard touchdown pass with 8:45 left in the half. That was all the Panthers needed on a night when their defense was fast and physical.

They needed a strong defensive game because of the penalties that bogged down their offense for most of the night. Dudley finished with 423 yards, but was penalized 17 times for 108 yards, including a mind-boggling 11 illegal-procedure calls.