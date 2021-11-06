Dudley easily advances to second round of football playoffs to meet Ledford

A recap of Dudley's 60-0 victory over North Henderson in a Class 3-A first-round football playoff game:
Why the Panthers won
Senior wide receiver Mekhi Wall burst onto the playoff scene with two quick scores, and Dudley never looked back. The Panthers earned their fifth shutout win of the season, and they dominated both sides of the football. Dudley led 50-0 at halftime, and Coach Steven Davis was able to rest his core starters for the remainder of the game.
Records
North Henderson: 4-7
Dudley: 10-1
UP NEXT: Dudley hosts No. 14 Ledford, 7:30 p.m. Friday
BOX SCORE
North Henderson 0 0 0 0 – 0
Dudley 21 29 3 7 – 60
Scoring summary
D- Mehki Wall 42 pass from Jahmier Slade (Adoul Bayor kick) 1st, 8:27
D- Wall 49 run (Bayor kick) 1st, 5:28
D- Slade 50 run (Bayor kick) 1st, 2:49
D- R.J. Baker 57 pass from Slade (Bayor kick) 2nd, 11:50