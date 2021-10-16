 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dudley flexes muscle in big conference win at Rockingham
0 Comments

Dudley flexes muscle in big conference win at Rockingham

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WENTWORTH - Dudley came as advertised, taking control of the game early and rolling to a dominant 62-0 Mid-State 3A Conference victory over Rockingham Friday night at Cougar Pride Stadium.

The Panthers took advantage of good field position on their opening three drives to race to a 21-0 lead at just over the midway point of the opening frame.

That trend continued at the beginning of the second quarter as a Rockingham was forced to punt once again from deep inside their own territory which set Dudley up at the RCHS 47 yard line. Three plays later, Michael Shaw broke free to score from 27 yards out to increase the advantage to 28-0.

Three more touchdowns followed with the pass, on the run as well as special teams to account for a 46-0 advantage at the half.

Even though the game was no longer in doubt, and the running clock was all set to begin in the third quarter, Dudley added two more second half scores to account for the final margin of victory.

The Panthers are most certainly getting better with age this season. They entered the game red-hot riding a four-game winning streak since their 30-14 loss to Hillside Sept. 3. Dudley has averaged nearly 63 points per contest in their last five games.

UP NEXT: Rockingham (2-2, 3-3) won’t have much time to try and shake off the loss as they prepare to hit the road to take on High Point Central (1-2, 2-5) Tuesday Oct. 19. Meanwhile Dudley (5-0, 7-1) hosts Southern Guilford (2-3, 3-5) Oct. 22.

BOX SCORE

D 21 25 8 8 62

R   0   0 0 0  0

Scoring Log

First Quarter

D Tyler Moore runs for 3 yard touchdown. P.A.T. Adoul Bayor. D 7-0, 9:07

D Michael Shaw runs for 2 yard touchdown. P.A.T. no good. D 13-0, 7:03

D R.J Baker runs 29 yards for a touchdown. 2-point conversion pass from Jahmier Slade to Nasir Newkirk. D 21-0, 4:30

Second Quarter

D Shaw runs 27 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. Bayor good. D 28-0, 9:49

D Slade throws 85 yard pass to Shaw for a touchdown. P.A.T. no good. D 34-0

D Mehki Wall runs 7 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. no good. D 40-0

D Wall returns punt 70 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. no good. D 46-0

Third Quarter

D Slade throws 7 yard pass to Newkirk for a touchdown. 2-point conversion pass from Slade to Barker. 54-0

Fourth Quarter

D Elijah Chambers runs for 27 yard touchdown. 2-point conversion run by Jorge Lara. 62-0

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News