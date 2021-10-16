Dudley flexes muscle in big conference win at Rockingham

WENTWORTH - Dudley came as advertised, taking control of the game early and rolling to a dominant 62-0 Mid-State 3A Conference victory over Rockingham Friday night at Cougar Pride Stadium.

The Panthers took advantage of good field position on their opening three drives to race to a 21-0 lead at just over the midway point of the opening frame.

That trend continued at the beginning of the second quarter as a Rockingham was forced to punt once again from deep inside their own territory which set Dudley up at the RCHS 47 yard line. Three plays later, Michael Shaw broke free to score from 27 yards out to increase the advantage to 28-0.

Three more touchdowns followed with the pass, on the run as well as special teams to account for a 46-0 advantage at the half.

Even though the game was no longer in doubt, and the running clock was all set to begin in the third quarter, Dudley added two more second half scores to account for the final margin of victory.

The Panthers are most certainly getting better with age this season. They entered the game red-hot riding a four-game winning streak since their 30-14 loss to Hillside Sept. 3. Dudley has averaged nearly 63 points per contest in their last five games.