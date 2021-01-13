Dudley girls come away with big road win over Lady Rams

Dudley’s combination of size and speed turned out to be the perfect combination as the Lady Panthers rolled to a dominant 85-54 victory in Reidsville’s home opener Tuesday night.

The Lady Panthers like to run, and they did a lot of that early on as they sprinted out to a 25-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.

That trend continued over the course of the second frame as they more than doubled the Lady Rams offensive total to close out the half up 45-24.

The break-neck tempo and Dudley’s relentless full court press seemed to really take a toll in the second half as the Lady Panthers poured it on, closing out the third quarter with a commanding 71-36 lead.

By the midway point, Dudley cleared the bench and the reserves inevitably put the game on ice.

Lady Panthers seniors Marissa Wooten and (33) Quinzia Fulmore turned out to be the perfect inside-outside, one-two punch, with Wooten doing most of her damage from the perimeter, while Fulmore used her size advantage inside as the due combined for 46 points to lead the way to the win.

Fulmore had 27 points and Wooten added 19, including a pair of 3-pointers. It was a balanced night offensively across the board for the Lady Panthers, as nine players scored at least 3 points.