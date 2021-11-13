Dudley makes it look easy again in football playoff win over Ledford

“We could kind of see it when the play got started that we had some guys out of place and they didn’t stay with their man,” Davis said. “The guy just got outside the pocket. Our ends, for some reason, were going too far up the field tonight. But we made adjustments and slowed them down in the second half.”

Carr and sophomore running back Alex Sanford also found room to run against a Dudley defensive front that usually dominates opponents. The hosts did finish with five sacks, but it wasn’t until the second quarter that they began to take over the game.

“We got back to reading our keys,” Davis said. “We had some guys out of place. We went to our solid defense and were able to have some success that way.”

One area where Dudley struggled all night was special teams.

Ledford opened the second half with an onside kick and recovered to set up its only points of the second half, a 38-yard field goal by Bryson Sims.

“Coming out of halftime we told them, ‘Watch out for the onside kick,’ ” Davis said. “I kind of take the blame on that because there are several things we can do on kickoff return. After they did it the first time, we went to what we call ’62,’ with six guys up front and we were able to get it. I should have started off with that.”