Dudley overpowers J.H. Rose to claim 3A state football title

CHAPEL HILL – In the highest scoring neutral site State Championship Game in history, the Dudley Panthers blasted J.H. Rose 69-40 to win the school’s seventh Football State Championship and fifth title in NCHSAA play. The Panthers were led by quarterback Jahmier Slade who rushed for 98 yards and three touchdowns and throwing for two more with 115 yards passing on his way to winning MVP honors for the game.

Dudley scored the most points of any single team in a neutral site State Championship Game (most since 1989). The Panthers 69 points clipped the mark of 68 set by Reidsville in the 2003 2AA State Championship Game against Bandys. The two teams combined for the most points in a neutral site state championship game, eclipsing the record of 98 set by Western Alamance and North Gaston in the 2007 3A State Title Game. Dudley’s 42 first-half points tied the most points in a single half, a record held by three other teams: 2003 Reidsville, 2012 Butler and 2015 Mallard Creek.