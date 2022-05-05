Dudley pulls off upset road win over Rockingham in conference tournament

WENTWORTH – The third time definitely turned out to be the charm for Dudley as they turned in an impressive performance with a dominate 21-11 win over Rockingham in the second round of the Mid-State 3A Conference tournament Wednesday night.

Rockingham swept the Panthers in regular season play. The Cougars won the first game 5-0 April 8 then by an 11-5 margin April 25, so Rockingham was definitely favored in the game.

But it was clear from the get-go that Dudley meant business as they took advantage of multiple miscues including wild pitch scores and pass ball runs, in addition to timely hitting that put the Cougars in an 8-0 hole heading into the bottom of the first inning.

It was just one of those nights where pitchers weren’t able to find their spots and once the walks and aforementioned pass ball / wild pitch scenarios started to become the norm, multiple bases loaded situations led to the avalanche of runs.

Rockingham did rally scoring 10 runs combined in the final four innings, but as the Cougars finally started to chip into the lead another big inning in the sixth by Dudley plated another eight runs to basically put the game out of reach.

One of the bright spots for the Cougars was the relief job of junior pitcher Israel Zarate who lasted 4.1 innings and stopped the bleeding for the most part, but eventually the bullpen was running on empty as a total of six pitchers took to the mound over the course of the night trying to secure outs.

UP NEXT: Despite being knocked out of the tournament, Rockingham (12-2, 17-8) has already locked up an automatic 3A NCHSAA state playoff spot courtesy of a second place finish in the Mid-State 3A Conference regular season race. They now play the waiting game for the NCHSAA to release state post season pairings this weekend. Brackets were not available at press time. Visit nchsaa.org for complete state-wide post season schedules.

With the win, Dudley (8-6, 11-11) advances to take on No. 1 seed Eastern Guilford (14-0, 22-3) in the Mid-State 3A Conference tournament championship game Thursday night in Gibsonville.

BOX SCORE

D 8 1 0 2 0 8 2 21 11 2

R 0 0 1 2 3 4 1 11 11 6