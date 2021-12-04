Dudley rolls into state championship game

“It was a great throw and they made a heck of play on the ball,” Hodge said. “That’s high school football.”

That also would be the only time that South Point reached Dudley territory until late in the fourth quarter.

“A lot of things went the wrong way quick,” Hodge added, “and that’s just how it goes sometimes.”

The Panthers’ defensive line dominated the evening, as it has so many Friday nights this fall. A starting group of seniors Austin Lloyd, Braden McCall and Jhyheem Pittman and junior Logan Wright made its presence felt early and often as Dudley held a Red Raiders team that was averaging 273.9 yards per game on the ground to 129 yards on 47 rushes.

“Any time you go against the triple-option you need time to prepare for that offense,” Davis said. “Those guys really bought in this week to what the coaching staff was telling them about how to play it and it showed tonight.”

The lone bright spot for South Point was senior Tyson “A.J.” Riley, who came into the game as the state’s third-leading rusher and had 110 yards on 26 carries. Riley finished the season with 2,481 yards.