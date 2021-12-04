Dudley rolls into state championship game

GREENSBORO — The Dudley Panthers knew their opponent Friday night had a plan. The Belmont South Point Red Raiders wanted to run the football, as they had so successfully all season, control the clock and frustrate the hosts in the NCHSAA Class 3-A West regional final.
But that plan was blown up in just 18 seconds, and the result was a near-blowout 38-0 win that sends Dudley to the state championship game.
After winning the coin toss, South Point elected to defer to the second half and kicked the ball to Dudley senior Mehki Wall, one of the state’s most dangerous return men. Wall bobbled the ball on the left hashmark around the 15-yard line, picked it up, broke a couple of tackles, then raced down the left sideline for a touchdown with 11:42 left in the opening quarter.
“It set the tone for the team,” coach Steven Davis said. “You saw the team getting fired up after that return, the defense took over and we just kept rolling.”
When South Point (11-4) did get the football, the Red Raiders used their version of the Veer offense they call the Redbone to drive from their 26 to the Dudley 38. On fourth-and-13, coach Adam Hodge called a fake punt and Dylan Hicks appeared to have a receiver open down the right sideline, but the Panthers (14-1) used their speed to recover and Wall came down with an interception at his 14.
“It was a great throw and they made a heck of play on the ball,” Hodge said. “That’s high school football.”
That also would be the only time that South Point reached Dudley territory until late in the fourth quarter.
“A lot of things went the wrong way quick,” Hodge added, “and that’s just how it goes sometimes.”
The Panthers’ defensive line dominated the evening, as it has so many Friday nights this fall. A starting group of seniors Austin Lloyd, Braden McCall and Jhyheem Pittman and junior Logan Wright made its presence felt early and often as Dudley held a Red Raiders team that was averaging 273.9 yards per game on the ground to 129 yards on 47 rushes.
“Any time you go against the triple-option you need time to prepare for that offense,” Davis said. “Those guys really bought in this week to what the coaching staff was telling them about how to play it and it showed tonight.”
The lone bright spot for South Point was senior Tyson “A.J.” Riley, who came into the game as the state’s third-leading rusher and had 110 yards on 26 carries. Riley finished the season with 2,481 yards.
“They went from 6-7 to not making the playoffs in the spring to the dang Western final,” Hodge said of his Red Raiders. “How can you not be proud of those young me and what they did for our school and our program?”
There was plenty for Dudley to be proud of in addition to its punishing defense and the big plays of Wall, who also caught a touchdown pass from Jahmier Slade. Junior R.J. Baker scored four touchdowns, including an electric 64-yard run on the Panthers’ first play of the second quarter, and rushed for 122 yards.
“He’s been doing that all year,” Davis said of Baker. “We expect that out of him and he showed up tonight.”
Slade passed for 152 yards and ran for 62 while taking care of the ball, and a secondary led Steven Davis II did not allow South Point to complete any of its four passes.
As Dudley heads to the state championship game at 7 p.m. next Friday against Greenville Rose (11-4) at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, coach Steven Davis will seek his fifth state championship and first since 2016 with his son by his side.
“This means a lot,” the elder Davis said. “The biggest thing is going back with my son. He’s a senior and he was there for all of my state championships on the sideline, and for him to go as a senior is just outstanding.”
Stars
South Point — RB Tyson “A.J.” Riley 26 carries, 110 yards.
Dudley — QB Jahmier Slade 6-of-13 passing, 152 yards, TD, 11 rushes, 62 yards; ATH R.J. Baker 9 carries, 122 yards, 4 TDs; ATH Mehki Wall receiving TD, kickoff-return TD, INT.
Scoring summary
South Point 0 0 0 0 — 0
Dudley 13 12 6 7 — 38
Du – Mehki Wall 85 kickoff return (Adoul Bayor kick), 1st, 11:42
Du – R.J. Baker 1 un (kick failed), 1st, :05
Du – Baker 64 run (pass failed), 2nd, 10:25
Du – Baker 1 run (pass failed), 2nd, :07
Du – Baker 5 run (kick failed), 3rd, 7:54
Du – Wall 8 pass from Jahmier Slade (Bayor kick), 4th, 9:35
