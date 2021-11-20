Dudley runs over Kings Mountain in second half, wins 36-10

One reason it worked was that the Panthers’ line took over the game, not that Baker, Shaw and Mehki Wall need much of a crease to break a big play.

“It was just them getting on their blocks and staying on their blocks,” Davis said of his linemen.

“We had to get our blocking down pat and start blocking on the perimeter to clean everything up,” Baker added after Dudley rushed for 242 yards in the second half.

Baker finished the game with 116 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Shaw had 119 yards on his 12 carries, and Wall added two carries for 65 yards and a TD and two catches for 86 yards. As if that weren’t enough, the Duke commit threw a 39-yard pass to Baker and intercepted a pass at the Dudley goal line when the score was 20-7.

“It’s a great boost because we know we have someone in our back pocket we can always pull out,” Davis said of using Wall as a defensive back. “If someone in the game is not playing well we can always go with Mehki because he’s such a great athlete and can play anywhere on the field that we put him.”

Quarterback Jahmier Slade had another efficient game for the Panthers, completing five of seven passes for 95 yards and managing the changes in tempo.