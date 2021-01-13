Dudley’s late push spoils Rams perfect early season run

Dudley’s size advantage in the post combined with several timely offensive runs, proved to be the deciding factors in a 77-67 road win over Reidsville in the Rams home opener Tuesday night.

Scores by Yoshua Courts, back-to-back buckets by Breon Pass, and another finish in the post by Levar Strange, helped Reidsville build an early 8-2 lead.

But the Panthers would come roaring back. In what quickly turned into a fast paced, transition-themed game, a thunderous two-handed jam by Franklin Stockton not only cut the Rams lead to 11-7 with 2:43 to go in the opening frame, but it also seemed to light a fire underneath the Dudley team. That run continued as Ayden Gamble hit a 3-pointer, then another Stockton steal led to a dunk followed by another steal and finish by Tallis Lester, gave DHS their first lead of the game as they closed out the first quarter up 18-16.

Early in the second frame, Dudley couldn’t manage to maintain more than a one possession lead, but a late push helped the Panthers close out the first half with a six-point 37-31 advantage.

That same style of play continued in the third quarter, as Dudley maintained a two-possession 52-47 lead heading into the fourth period.