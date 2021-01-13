Dudley’s late push spoils Rams perfect early season run

Dudley’s size advantage in the post combined with several timely offensive runs, proved to be the deciding factors in a 77-67 road win over Reidsville in the Rams home opener Tuesday night.
Scores by Yoshua Courts, back-to-back buckets by Breon Pass, and another finish in the post by Levar Strange, helped Reidsville build an early 8-2 lead.
But the Panthers would come roaring back. In what quickly turned into a fast paced, transition-themed game, a thunderous two-handed jam by Franklin Stockton not only cut the Rams lead to 11-7 with 2:43 to go in the opening frame, but it also seemed to light a fire underneath the Dudley team. That run continued as Ayden Gamble hit a 3-pointer, then another Stockton steal led to a dunk followed by another steal and finish by Tallis Lester, gave DHS their first lead of the game as they closed out the first quarter up 18-16.
Early in the second frame, Dudley couldn’t manage to maintain more than a one possession lead, but a late push helped the Panthers close out the first half with a six-point 37-31 advantage.
That same style of play continued in the third quarter, as Dudley maintained a two-possession 52-47 lead heading into the fourth period.
The Panthers started strong in the first few minutes of the fourth, as several early steals converted into transition scores on the other end of the floor to put Dudley up 10 points. But Reidsville’s sharp-shooter Carter Wilson got hot from beyond the arch, knocking down several key 3’s to help the Rams eventually tie the score at 62-62 with 4:27 to play in the game.
A comeback was not to be however, as Dudley made another late push to bump the lead back up to 10 points. The Rams were able to whittle that down and make it a two possession game with just over a minute to play, but the Panthers converted on late possessions and hit their free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.
Entering the game Pass was averaging 39 points, 14 rebounds and shooting 88% from the free throw line. Without question he is the engine that makes Reidsville go, but a big part of the Rams success in their first two weeks of the 2021 season has been due to balanced scoring. Prior to the Dudley game, eight RHS players were averaging double figures.
Only two did Tuesday and Dudley’s size advantage over the Rams likely contributed to that fact.
Pass scored 32 points and was 9 of 10 from the free throw line, while Wilson netted 15, all of them on 3-point baskets in the second half.
Gamble had a game-high 38 points for Dudley, including a pair of 3-pointers while shooting 9 of 10 from the charity stripe. Stockton netted 20 to help the Panthers pull off the road win.
UP NEXT:
Reidsville (2-1, 1-0) will hit the road to take on East Surry (0-1) Friday night, followed by a trip to Durham School of the Arts on Jan. 19. Dudley (1-1) begins a two-game road stretch Friday at Page, then will travel to Smith the following Tuesday.