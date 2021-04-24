Dudley's Mekhi Wall and Milan Summers talk about their 77-33 win at Asheville T.C. Roberson

ASHEVILLE — No, that wasn’t a typo. And no, my Twitter feed wasn’t hacked.
The Dudley Panthers really did score 50 unanswered points Friday night to beat Asheville T.C. Roberson 77-33 in one of the highest-scoring football playoff games in N.C. High School Athletic Association history.
It might even be a record, but the state association doesn’t break out playoff records from regular-season records. Earlier this season, Cummings did beat Smith 88-74 to set the single-game combined scoring mark.
For the first 20 minutes or so of this Class 3-AA West Regional semifinal, it looked as if both teams were going to star in their own version of that '70s show as they each scored 20 points. But after Roberson’s Rodney McDay caught his third touchdown pass of the night with 8:28 to play in the second quarter, it was all Dudley.
The 50-0 run started when the Panthers’ Mekhi Wall took the ensuing kickoff, a squibber that bounced high, near the left hashmark at his 20-yard line and worked some of his patented magic. One of the state’s most dangerous return men had already run back a kickoff 78 yards to set up Dudley’s first score. This time he put the Panthers ahead to stay and started an avalanche the likes of which even the North Carolina mountains have not seen.
Before Roberson would score again early in the fourth quarter, Dudley intercepted two passes, scored seven touchdowns, kicked two extra points and added three two-point conversions.
“We’ve got a lot of young kids on defense,” said Rams coach J.D. Dinwiddie. “They play hard and they’re tough kids, but when you’re giving up 40, 50 pounds a man eventually it’s going to take its toll.”
Panthers coach Steven Davis said he had never seen anything like his team’s offensive performance.
“Everything was clicking,” Davis said. “Defensively, we stopped the run. They hit us with some passes, but (Roberson quarterback Brody Whitson) is the leading passer in the state.”
Whitson threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns — all to McDay — but he also threw two interceptions that set up Panthers touchdowns in the final three minutes of the first half.
Wall and Michael Shaw each scored three touchdowns for Dudley, and four of quarterback Jahmier Slade’s five completions went for TDs.
“I thought we had a pretty good offensive game plan against them to keep them off-balance a little bit,” Dinwiddie said. “We are dynamic on offense, but we would’ve had to score every time we got the ball and would’ve had to get a couple of stops.”
After the Rams tied the score early in the second quarter, Dudley got six straight stops to showcase its defense. Dinwiddie said the Panthers were just too big and strong for his players.
“It was just a physical mismatch for us in the trenches, especially their offensive line,” Roberson’s coach said, “and Coach Davis does a great job with them.”
After scoring 77 points Friday night, Dudley now must face a Mount Tabor team that held the Panthers to six points in their only loss, 9-6 on March 20.
“It’ll be the same type of game,” Davis said, referring to the bruising first matchup, “but hopefully our offense has grown up a little bit and we’re putting up some points now.”
Dudley will need to score some points to go on the road again and beat a Spartans team that knocked off powerhouse Matthews Weddington 21-10 on Friday night. But the Panthers just might have the offense to do it.
“We’ve come a long way,” Davis said as his players’ cheers echoed in the background. “The proof in the pudding will be next week.”