Duke-Carolina at Final Four punctuates a milestone season near the end of a golden age

It all seems like a blur now, a comet streaking across time destined for a collision, two neighboring stars about to be changed forever, possibly along with the sporting galaxy itself.

Coming into this season, most everyone knew this would be a transitional year for both Duke and North Carolina, two schools in their own, yet also in each other’s, orbit. What we’ve seen, however, is nothing short of a cosmic transformation.

Two announcements, 8 miles and two months apart in 2021, presaged this season as one of the most important in the history of the programs. Looking back on it, years from now, we might see this as one of the most important seasons in college basketball history.

Here on Tobacco Road, we’ve always seen basketball through our own lenses, convinced we don’t just move the needle of the sport but in fact are the needle itself. That’s why this season began with so much angst for so many people, a nervousness about something we haven’t felt in decades.

Will this really be the end of basketball as we’ve known it? If so, as it turns out, it will be one hell of a finish.

The announced retirements of Roy Williams at Carolina and then that of Mike Krzyzewski at Duke rolled through this state like thunder, a seismic shift unlike anything since at least 1980, when the ACC underwent a year of change that still reverberates.

That was the year Norm Sloan left Raleigh and was replaced by Jim Valvano, the year Bill Foster left Durham and was replaced by Krzyzewski, the year Georgia Tech joined the league, the first year for Ralph Sampson at Virginia.

We had no idea that it was the dawn of a golden age for basketball in the state of North Carolina. When this season began, we had no idea the two greatest programs were on a collision course destined to possibly end the golden age in a shower of sparks.

Looking back at the recent history of the rivalry, it makes perfect sense. Over the long and tangled reality though, it wasn’t always this way. They haven’t always been blue-blooded royalty. They haven’t even always been rivals. And college basketball hasn’t always been seamless, on a trajectory to an endless series of shining moments. There is indeed a darkness ahead that we’ve never imagined.

Almost fittingly, this season has been wobbly and unpredictable, played out on an unstable landscape that has the rest of college basketball looking into a void, a future of uncertainty.

As the ground has shaken around them, however, Duke and North Carolina have been looking at each other. Just like old times.

There have been a handful of seasons for both programs that have defined them, sustained them at the perfect time and somehow, against all reason, set them on the collision course that will end Saturday night.

This transformational season, unlikely as it has been, can be compared to some of the most important in the history of basketball in this state.

We can look back to the dawn of the rivalry, one that evolved slowly as each program went through transitions from Carolina’s undefeated season in 1957 through the tumultuous and bloody early '60s and the arrival of Dean Smith. Transcendent recruiting classes at Duke and then North Carolina sent the programs to six Final Four appearances in seven seasons from 1963 to 1969, and then came the names and faces that changed the course of college basketball forever, from Michael Jordan and Christian Laettner to Shane Battier and Tyler Hansbrough.

It seems so linear now, as if we went from Bob Verga to Zion Williamson, from Billy Cunningham to Joel Berry, from Frank McGuire to Hubert Davis and Vic Bubas to Jon Scheyer.

But to get to this weekend, there were so many moments when all seemed on the verge of collapse, when Smith was replaced by Bill Guthridge who was then replaced by Matt Doherty. When Krzyzewski limped away and handed the team to Pete Gaudet. When it seemed Smith and Krzyzewski could never win the big one.

It seems almost quaint now to realize that Roy Williams saved North Carolina from ignominy after Krzyzewski himself saved Duke.

So as this season began under ominous clouds, the programs once again faced the unknown. And no one would have believed it would end this way. No one.

North Carolina, on Feb. 16, was being thrashed by the worst team in the league. The 76-67 loss to Pitt, in Chapel Hill, was for all intents and purposes the end. Carolina looked done. An NCAA berth looked bleak at best.

Duke’s run seemed all but over after a gut-wrenching home loss to Carolina that ruined Krzyzewski’s retirement party and the puzzling loss to Virginia Tech that ended its ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils’ NCAA championship hopes seemed dashed.

But against all odds, we’ll somehow look back on this unlikely season as a milestone, a Final Four that includes both Duke and North Carolina at the end of a season that feels like the end of a lot more.

The retirement of the two coaching giants leaves a void that will not be replaced, not here nor anywhere else. Against the backdrop of a tectonic shift in college basketball, from an era when coaches were more famous than their players to a new epoch in sports, one that will be defined by contracts for athletes, entire leagues that will rival the NCAA, from the NBA’s G League to upstart organizations such as the Professional Collegiate League and Overtime Elite, which will pay high school graduates $100,000 a year to avoid going to school at elite college programs like Duke and UNC.

Will we ever see coaching giants again? Will we ever see players like Williamson and Phil Ford again? Will this be the last season of college basketball as we knew it? Will the next era be that of a dying comet, a fading star, our great game vanishing before our eyes?

If so, we’ll remember the fireworks that seemed to last forever on Tobacco Road, the long history of college basketball that seemed to unfold just for us, everyone living in a myth that it would last forever and Duke and North Carolina would never have to meet in a Final Four.

Ed Hardin is a former columnist for the News & Record in Greensboro and a former Winston-Salem Journal journalist.