Duke transfer, Coach K's grandson Michael Savarino commits to New York University

Duke transfer Michael Savarino — the grandson of former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski — has committed to New York University, he announced in an Instagram post June 13. Savarino has been in the transfer portal for nearly two months. He spent three seasons at Duke.

A 6-foot, 182-pound guard, Savarino joined the Blue Devils ahead of the 2019-20 season after his high school career at Durham Academy. Savarino did not play in his first year, and then played in two games in 2020-21. Savarino scored his first collegiate points at the free throw line during the ACC Tournament in 2021.

After those two seasons, Savarino was placed on scholarship by the Blue Devils. Last year, Savarino played in 11 games, averaging 1.1 points per game. Savarino scored a career-high three points four times last season, a year where Duke made it to the Final Four. Savarino announced on April 19 that he would be leaving Duke and finishing his college career elsewhere, releasing a statement on the decision to do so on Instagram.

“Duke University means more to me than I could ever express,” Savarino wrote. “It has always been my dream to play basketball for my grandfather at this special place. This experience has been more impactful thank I could have ever imagined. There have been incredible highs and profound lows, but I have learned from everything and become a better man from it all. This year has been nothing short of special and I am so grateful to have been a part of this journey. This summer I will be finishing my degree in sociology and entering my name into the transfer portal as I pursue the opportunity to earn a graduate degree elsewhere. Thank you to my teammates, coaches, family, and most importantly the Duke Community and Cameron Crazies. Duke University will forever be home.”

The departure of Savarino lines up with the retirement of his grandfather, who decided to retire from his legendary position after 42 seasons as Duke head coach. Krzyzewski tabbed former player and assistant coach Jon Scheyer to take over for him after Krzyzewski took Duke to five national championships and 13 trips to the Final Four. While Krzyzewski has called it a career, Scheyer — a former Duke basketball player that won a national championship during his playing days — does not plan on letting the standard for Duke basketball drop off as he takes over.

“Every year for Duke Basketball it’s about competing for championships,” Scheyer told The Devils Den during an early May interview. “That’s not something we’re running from, it’s what we’re here to do.”